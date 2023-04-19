Madison County Detention Center: April 9 - 12, 2023

April 9
• Maria Echeverria Bartolo, 30, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Gregory Shane Renfro, 46, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree
• Destiny Chenault, 25, Richmond: failure to appear
• Ryan T. Jones, 31, Richmond: failure to appear
• James Robert Whittamore, 45, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)
April 10
• Darlene Willis, 51, Jack- son: failure to appear
• Jessica Ashton Brooke Winkler, 26, Richmond: failure to appear
• Deeliah Lynn Weaver, 46, Manchester: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Bernita Hunter, 54, Mel- vin: failure to appear
• Jason D. Marcum, 35,
Mt. Vernon: no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Kiodai M. Martin, 21, Lexington: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Randy Lynn Abrams, 56, Waco: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Sean Goble, 48, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Charles W. Winnett, 61, Elizabethtown: failure to appear
• Mitchell D. Bowles, 44, McKee: improper passing; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; driving on DUI suspended license
– 1st offense (aggravated circumstances); fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle)
April 11
• Sharon Robinson, 46, Lexington: probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear, citation
for misdemeanor; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting $1,000 but less than $10,000; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; persistent felony offender II
• Jessica Davenport, 46, Richmond: failure to appear
• Willy Nelson Feltner, 42, Richmond: hold for court
• Zachary Penwell, 42, Richmond: hold for court • Antonio Beckham, 52, Richmond: hold for court
• Brandy Elizabeth Isaacs, 31, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Charles Brandon Kavanaugh, Jr., 35, Richmond: hold for court
• Charles Edward Denny, 35, Richmond: parole viola- tion (for technical violation)
• Kayla Hoskins, 29, Manchester: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Frank D. Hinkle, 49, Flat Lick: hold for court
• Jimmy Rodgers, 39, Richmond: hold for court
• Charles D. West, 56, Richmond: hold for court
• Donald Johnson, 40, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Adrian Jones, 19, Berea: violation of a Kentucky EPO/ DVO
• Logan Reynolds, 20, Richmond: sodomy, 1st degree – victim under 12 years of age; sexual abuse, 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age; unlawful transaction with a minor 1st, - illegal sex act, under 16 years of age; incest – victim under 12 years of age or serious physical injury
• Connie S. Turner, 59, Richmond: criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 years of age or under
• Jennifer Renee Vasquez, 37, Richmond: criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 years of age or under
• John Fredrick Huguely, 41, Richmond: operating
a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -1st (ag- gravated circumstances)
April 12
• Thomas Edward Rison, 40, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Kayla C. Brinegar, 30, Irvine: hold for court
• Patrick M. Randolph, 48, Richmond: probation viola- tion (for technical violation)
• Leslie Dawn Vanwinkle, 48, Richmond: hold for court
• Ryan Michael Cooper,37, Ravenna: driving onDUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/ security – 1st offense
• Gary Ray Neeley, Jr., 33, Richmond: hold for court
• Rhonda R. McDonald, 48, Richmond: hold for court
• Jennifer Sargent, 34, Mt. Vernon: probation viola- tion, for technical violation (5 counts); failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; con- tempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Robert Ingram, 30, Rich- mond: hold for court
• Whitney Latoya Muncy, 30, not given: hold for court
• Nohemi Martinez-Perez,36, Lexington: failure to appear
• Dewight Smiley, 28, Lexington: failure to or improper signal; disregarding stop sign; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree, motor vehicle (2 counts); failure to produce insurance card; pos- session of marijuana; failure to appear
• Michael D. Bishop, 48, Richmond: hold for court
• Phillip Kevin Watson, 40, Richmond: hold court
• Timothy Lyle Thacker, 37, Richmond: hold for court
• Brent Allen Oliver, 31, LaGrange: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Joshua Alexander, 30, Berea: failure to appear
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.