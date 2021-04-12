Madison County Detention Center April 9, 2021

• David Tye, 41, Richmond, assault 4th degree dating violence (minor injury), alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offenses
• Christopher Terrill, 31, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), trafficking in a controlled substance 3rd degree 1st offense
• John Wilty, 27, Burksville, KY, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Kristin Napier, 35, Berea, probation violation – for felony offense
• Ricky Cunliffe, 36, Berea, burglary 2nd degree, criminal mischief, 1st degree
• Heather Hensley, 39, Corbin, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Michael Blythe, 41, Lexington, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, failure to wear seatbelts, no registration receipt, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance cards
• William Wilson, 45, Richmond, no registration plates, failure to wear seatbelt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st
• Nathan Hisle, 27, Waco, KY, failure to appear
• Bradley Means, 38, Richmond, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, failure to appear
• Shannon Riley, 47, Paint Lick, probation violation – for felony offense
• Amanda Whittamore, 33, not given, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.