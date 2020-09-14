Berea jail tracker

Aug. 28

• Gary Brock, 52, Berea, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)

• John Campbell, 29, Beattyville, probation violation (for technical violation)

• Flora Carrier, 45, McKee, assault

• Robert Coney, 32, Richmond, failure to appear (two counts)

• Megan Isaacs, 23, Berea, harassing communications

• Brian Renner, 51, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)

• Fredrick Williams, 38, Richmond, criminal trespassing

Aug. 29

• Melody Adams, 52, Paintsville, alcohol intoxication in a public place

• Emily Barron, 28, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)

• Joshua Jackson, 32, Berea, assault, alcohol intoxication in a public place

• Alena Lakes, 43, Richmond, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor) (two counts), contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order (two counts)

• Melissa Lear, 47, Richmond, failure to appear

• Teresa Poynter, 30, Richmond, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Barry Ray, 58, Lancaster, serving parole violation warrant

• Daniel Rose, 34, London, probation violation (for felony offense) (three counts)

Aug. 30

• Joyce Cahal, 36, Waco, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Jordan Cantara, 42, Richmond, traffic in controlled substance (> or = 4 GMS cocaine), leaving scene of accident- failure to render aid or assistance, criminal mischief

• Justin Curtis, 31, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Amanda Deaton, 32, Georgetown, communication device violation, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol

• Kevin Gibson, 41, Irvine, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor (two counts)

• Melissa Mason, 39, Berea, failure to appear, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500

• Ashley Stamper, 33, Richmond, assault

• Justin Winkler, 36, Richmond, failure to appear

• Kenneth Wise, 37. Berea, serving time

• Stephanie Young, 39, Richmond, burglary, assault

Aug. 31

• Conner Ches, 23, Lexington, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief

• Justice Gardner, 23, Richmond, criminal trespassing, alcohol intoxication in a public place

• Sarah Gordon, 26, Berea, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500, criminal trespassing

• Tonya Lynch, 39, Irvine, failure to appear

• Darrin Pingleton, 27, Berea, burglary

• Gary Pingleton, 46, Richmond, failure to appear (two counts)

Sept. 1

• Johnny Bussell, 37, Berea, make false statement to prevent reduction of benefits

• Randall Hall, 34, Richmond, assault, criminal mischief (two counts)

• Kaitlyn Moore, 26, failure to appear

• Michael Robbins, 46, Richmond, failure to appear, bail jumping

• Joshua Sampson, 32, Richmond, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), fleeing or evading police (on foot)

Sept. 2

• Terry Arvin, 57, Richmond, disorderly conduct, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), assault

• Michelle Cornett, 37, Irvine, failure to appear, robbery, tampering with physical evidence

• Stephen Daffron, 68, Berea, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor

• Randall Hall, 34, Richmond, assault (three counts), menacing, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief

• Christopher Howard, 49, Richmond, probation violation- for felony offense

• Stephanie McCarty, 29, Winchester, serving warrant (for other police agency)

• Dalton O’Brien, 19, Dry Ridge, sexual abuse

• Tyler Sartin, 28, Richmond, assault

• Brandon Smith, 39, Richmond, serving time

• Robert Sturgill, 38, Berea, escape, tampering w/ prisoner monitoring device, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Tyrone Wyatt-Smith, 28, Richmond, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor, traffic in marijuana, possession of controlled substance (opiates)

Sept. 3

• Darrell Allen, 35, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order (two counts)

• Oakley Bicknell, 30, Richmond, possession of controlled substance (heroin), giving officer false identifying information, failure to appear, probation violation (for felony offense)

• Gregory Collins, 37, Berea, disorderly conduct

• Zachary Copley, 26, Berea, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia

• William Croucher, 40, Berea, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Byron Franzell, 19, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others under $500, disorderly conduct, fleeing or evading police (on foot)

• Benjamin Harrison, 33, Jackson, failure to appear (two counts), contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Kevin Intoree, 32, Georgetown, bail jumping, failure to appear

• Austin Lamb, 27, Richmond, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)

• Miranda Northern, 31, Waco, failure to appear

• Christina Roberts, 47, Richmond, failure to appear

• Roger Shackelford, 49, Richmond, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, receiving stolen property under $10,000, reckless driving

• Sean Smith, 37, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Robert Williams, 42, Blacklick OH, serving time

• Lindsay Williamson, 27, Georgetown, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified)

