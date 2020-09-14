Aug. 28
• Gary Brock, 52, Berea, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
• John Campbell, 29, Beattyville, probation violation (for technical violation)
• Flora Carrier, 45, McKee, assault
• Robert Coney, 32, Richmond, failure to appear (two counts)
• Megan Isaacs, 23, Berea, harassing communications
• Brian Renner, 51, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Fredrick Williams, 38, Richmond, criminal trespassing
Aug. 29
• Melody Adams, 52, Paintsville, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Emily Barron, 28, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Joshua Jackson, 32, Berea, assault, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Alena Lakes, 43, Richmond, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor) (two counts), contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order (two counts)
• Melissa Lear, 47, Richmond, failure to appear
• Teresa Poynter, 30, Richmond, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Barry Ray, 58, Lancaster, serving parole violation warrant
• Daniel Rose, 34, London, probation violation (for felony offense) (three counts)
Aug. 30
• Joyce Cahal, 36, Waco, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Jordan Cantara, 42, Richmond, traffic in controlled substance (> or = 4 GMS cocaine), leaving scene of accident- failure to render aid or assistance, criminal mischief
• Justin Curtis, 31, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Amanda Deaton, 32, Georgetown, communication device violation, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol
• Kevin Gibson, 41, Irvine, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor (two counts)
• Melissa Mason, 39, Berea, failure to appear, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500
• Ashley Stamper, 33, Richmond, assault
• Justin Winkler, 36, Richmond, failure to appear
• Kenneth Wise, 37. Berea, serving time
• Stephanie Young, 39, Richmond, burglary, assault
Aug. 31
• Conner Ches, 23, Lexington, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief
• Justice Gardner, 23, Richmond, criminal trespassing, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Sarah Gordon, 26, Berea, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500, criminal trespassing
• Tonya Lynch, 39, Irvine, failure to appear
• Darrin Pingleton, 27, Berea, burglary
• Gary Pingleton, 46, Richmond, failure to appear (two counts)
Sept. 1
• Johnny Bussell, 37, Berea, make false statement to prevent reduction of benefits
• Randall Hall, 34, Richmond, assault, criminal mischief (two counts)
• Kaitlyn Moore, 26, failure to appear
• Michael Robbins, 46, Richmond, failure to appear, bail jumping
• Joshua Sampson, 32, Richmond, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), fleeing or evading police (on foot)
Sept. 2
• Terry Arvin, 57, Richmond, disorderly conduct, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), assault
• Michelle Cornett, 37, Irvine, failure to appear, robbery, tampering with physical evidence
• Stephen Daffron, 68, Berea, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor
• Randall Hall, 34, Richmond, assault (three counts), menacing, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief
• Christopher Howard, 49, Richmond, probation violation- for felony offense
• Stephanie McCarty, 29, Winchester, serving warrant (for other police agency)
• Dalton O’Brien, 19, Dry Ridge, sexual abuse
• Tyler Sartin, 28, Richmond, assault
• Brandon Smith, 39, Richmond, serving time
• Robert Sturgill, 38, Berea, escape, tampering w/ prisoner monitoring device, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Tyrone Wyatt-Smith, 28, Richmond, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor, traffic in marijuana, possession of controlled substance (opiates)
Sept. 3
• Darrell Allen, 35, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order (two counts)
• Oakley Bicknell, 30, Richmond, possession of controlled substance (heroin), giving officer false identifying information, failure to appear, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Gregory Collins, 37, Berea, disorderly conduct
• Zachary Copley, 26, Berea, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• William Croucher, 40, Berea, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Byron Franzell, 19, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others under $500, disorderly conduct, fleeing or evading police (on foot)
• Benjamin Harrison, 33, Jackson, failure to appear (two counts), contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Kevin Intoree, 32, Georgetown, bail jumping, failure to appear
• Austin Lamb, 27, Richmond, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
• Miranda Northern, 31, Waco, failure to appear
• Christina Roberts, 47, Richmond, failure to appear
• Roger Shackelford, 49, Richmond, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, receiving stolen property under $10,000, reckless driving
• Sean Smith, 37, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Robert Williams, 42, Blacklick OH, serving time
• Lindsay Williamson, 27, Georgetown, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified)
