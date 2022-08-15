Madison County Detention Center: August 1 - 3, 2022

August 1

• Bryan Keith Beagle, 37, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot)

• Brandon Heaberling, 20, Grayson:  sexual abuse – 3rd degree; unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury).      

• Bobby Hoskins, 30, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Clifford A. Howard, 31, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• James Robert Prater, 46, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Jeremy D. Isaacs, 39, McKee:  failure to appear

• Richard Lamb, Jr., 22, Waco:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Andres Giraldez, 35, Lancaster:  failure to appear

• Delores J. Sparks, 44, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Kendall Glenn Hacker, 29, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, 2nd degree

 

August 2

• Jessica Messer, 42, Irvine:  failure to appear (2 counts); promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates)

• Tehyanna M. Pocknett, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Justin Kane Jones, 52, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (6 counts); giving officer false identifying information; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); prescription-controlled substance not properly contained - 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Stanley Clinton Harrison, 37, Richmond:  flagrant non-support; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Paul Douglas Bailey, 38, Louisville:  failure to appear

• Michael Hifner, 49, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Amandrea J. Blume, 30, Mt. Vernon:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Crystal Cornelison, 44, Waco:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; excessive window tinting; no registration receipt

• John Samuel Burns, 49, Richmond:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

 

August 3

• Jordan Swinney, 25, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines 

• Nathaneil Quan Taylor, 27, Richmond:  burglary, 1st degree

• Earl Tommy Abee, 60, Lexington:  serving warrant (for other police agency)

• Joseph Shaver, 44, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical offense)

• Justin Allen Wayne Mosley, 30, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical offense)

• Donnie Jack Barnes, 34, McKee:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• James S. Terry, 60, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Tabitha M. Stepp, 39, not given: failure to appear

• John M. McKinney 54, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

•Chad Aaron Chase, 46, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Charlie Townsend, 48, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Brandon Roberts, 35, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Tammy Jean Berryman, 48, Clay City:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jeffery S. Marcum, 48, Clay City:  illegal possession of a legend drug; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear

• Joseph Fredrick Elie, 32, Seymour, Tennessee:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

