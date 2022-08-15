Madison County Detention Center: August 1 - 3, 2022

August 1
• Bryan Keith Beagle, 37, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot)
• Brandon Heaberling, 20, Grayson: sexual abuse – 3rd degree; unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury).
• Bobby Hoskins, 30, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Clifford A. Howard, 31, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• James Robert Prater, 46, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Jeremy D. Isaacs, 39, McKee: failure to appear
• Richard Lamb, Jr., 22, Waco: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Andres Giraldez, 35, Lancaster: failure to appear
• Delores J. Sparks, 44, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Kendall Glenn Hacker, 29, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, 2nd degree
August 2
• Jessica Messer, 42, Irvine: failure to appear (2 counts); promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates)
• Tehyanna M. Pocknett, 24, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Justin Kane Jones, 52, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (6 counts); giving officer false identifying information; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); prescription-controlled substance not properly contained - 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Stanley Clinton Harrison, 37, Richmond: flagrant non-support; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Paul Douglas Bailey, 38, Louisville: failure to appear
• Michael Hifner, 49, Richmond: failure to appear
• Amandrea J. Blume, 30, Mt. Vernon: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Crystal Cornelison, 44, Waco: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; excessive window tinting; no registration receipt
• John Samuel Burns, 49, Richmond: fugitive from another state – warrant required
August 3
• Jordan Swinney, 25, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Nathaneil Quan Taylor, 27, Richmond: burglary, 1st degree
• Earl Tommy Abee, 60, Lexington: serving warrant (for other police agency)
• Joseph Shaver, 44, Richmond: probation violation (for technical offense)
• Justin Allen Wayne Mosley, 30, Richmond: parole violation (for technical offense)
• Donnie Jack Barnes, 34, McKee: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• James S. Terry, 60, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Tabitha M. Stepp, 39, not given: failure to appear
• John M. McKinney 54, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
•Chad Aaron Chase, 46, Richmond: failure to appear
• Charlie Townsend, 48, Irvine: failure to appear
• Brandon Roberts, 35, Richmond: failure to appear
• Tammy Jean Berryman, 48, Clay City: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jeffery S. Marcum, 48, Clay City: illegal possession of a legend drug; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear
• Joseph Fredrick Elie, 32, Seymour, Tennessee: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
