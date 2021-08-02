Madison County Detention Center: August 1, 2021

- Crystal Hazelwood, 43, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
- Charity DeBoard, 22, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st’ possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
- James Kerby, 45, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); possession of marijuana; probation violation – for felony offense (3 counts)
- Patricia Curry, 64, Richmond: no tail lamps; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol
- Bryan Jones, 31, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
- Damian Harrison, 35, Emmalena: failure to appear (6 counts); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
- Brandon Smith, 40, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
