Madison County Detention Center: August 1, 2021
  • Crystal Hazelwood, 43, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
  • Charity DeBoard, 22, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st’ possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
  • James Kerby, 45, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); possession of marijuana; probation violation – for felony offense (3 counts)
  • Patricia Curry, 64, Richmond:  no tail lamps; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol
  • Bryan Jones, 31, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
  • Damian Harrison, 35, Emmalena: failure to appear (6 counts); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
  • Brandon Smith, 40, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

