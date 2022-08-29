Madison County Detention Center: August 14 - 17, 2022

Aug. 14
• Teresa Booth, 51, Berea: failure to appear
• Rachel Edwards, 30, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Carlos Jakeefe Parker, 43, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Michael Kinser, 38, Evansville, Indiana: failure to appear (3 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree
• Andrew Dillon Miller, 24, London: rear license not illuminated; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; non-payment or court costs, fees, or fines
• Ryan T. Martin, 19, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol under 21 years of age .02 to .07; license to be in possession; instructional permit violations
• Benjamin Michael Elkins, 33, Brownstown, Indiana: receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Rose M. Leedy, 32, Richmond: failure to appear
• Malachi Abney, 19, Richmond: robbery, 1st degree; unlawful transaction with a minor, 2nd degree; tampering with physical evidence
• Beatrice Ann Howell, 42, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Darron Morris, 24, Waco: failure to appear
• Shirley M. Bartley, 75, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; resisting arrest
• Patricia Ann Keith, 50, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)
• Jonathan Gilbert, 18, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree; rape, 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment- 1st degree; sodomy, 1st degree
• Kenya Lavar Willis, 43, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
Aug. 15
• Franklin Delano Byers, III, 23, Richmond: failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Beatrice Ann Howell, 42, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Randall C. Hall, 36, Berea: failure appear
• Lindsay Johnson, 29, Berea: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Thomas Charles Walden, 42, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Marty Wayne Agee, 53, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Keith Allen Agee, 55, Richmond: speeding 10 mph over limit; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Brandon B. Garner, 43, Versailles: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Melissa Johnson, 37, Lexington: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Gregory Robert Seney, 44, Lancaster: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 37, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Dana Ammons, 39, Harrodsburg: failure to appear
• Mariah K. Garcia, 25, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Larahyn A. Estill, 19, Richmond: robbery, 1st degree; unlawful transaction of a minor, 2nd degree
• Randy Lynn Abrams, 55, Waco: driving on DUI suspended license – 2nd degree; operating motor vehicle/MTCYC function without ignition interlock device; improper display of registration plates; display of illegal/altered registration plate; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense
• Melissa M. Owen, 36, Richmond: burglary, 2nd degree
• Rebecca K. Major, 28, Russell Springs: hold for court
• Scott Richard Gates, 39, Cave City: failure to appear
• William Shelburne, 48, Louisville: failure to appear
• Sean Goble, 48, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; speeding 25 mph over limit; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain require insurance/security – 1st offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); disregarding stop sign; criminal mischief, 1st degree
Aug. 16
• Elizabeth Edwards, 48, Richmond: failure to appear
• Paul Sanlan Farthing, Jr., 43, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Todd Holden, 36, Richmond: assault, 3rd degree (EMS FIRE, Rescue Squad); resisting arrest; criminal mischief 3rd degree; menacing
• Ernest G. Gadd, 45, Crab Orchard: failure to appear
• Allyssa Raye Ball, 29, Lancaster: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Carl T. Edwards, 46, not given: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Jessica Rae Saylor, 41, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Brandon Lee Johnson, 27, Richmond: hold for court
• Jody Lee Cody, 48, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000; resisting arrest
• Jacob Kerr, 22, Lexington: hold for court
• Jacob Bush, 26, Florence: hold for court
• Chelsea Allen, 29, Lexington: hold for court
• Joshua A. Wombles, 26, Richmond: parole violation (for felony offense)
• David Hold, 42, Florence: hold for court
• Jonathon William Nester, 30, Richmond: hold for court
• Chayce D. Birchfield, 29, Richmond: hold for court
• Steve Norton, 57, Irvine: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband – 1st offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Thomas Nevil, 31, Salyersville: hold for court
• Jason Tyler Clemmons, 37, Mt. Vernon: serving parole violation warrant
• Gerald W. Cox, 45, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Cassandra Kerby, 39, Crab Orchard: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Kimberly Lynn Abshear, 47, Richmond: failure to appear
Aug. 17
• James A. Brookshire, 52, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jerry William Wolke, 50, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Allyssa Raye Ball, 29, Lancaster: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Tommy Masters, 34, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Ronald Lynn Webb, 63, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Timothy Blackford, 52, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Tonya J. Lynch, 41, Richmond: hold for court
• James V. Guilbault, 40, Richmond: hold for court
• Daniel Bates, 27, Richmond: hold for court
• Martin W. Moore, 46, Richmond: hold for court
• Rodney Shane Hix, 46, Irvine: hold for court
•Tiffany L. Carter, 33, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Amanda Ruth Edington (Spicer), 44, Richmond: terroristic threatening – 2nd degree (2 counts)
• Matthew Hany, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
• Caitlyn Amanda Branson, 37, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Virgil Martin, 34, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st offense (heroin); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces)-1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.