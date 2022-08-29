Madison County Detention Center: August 14 - 17, 2022

Aug. 14

 

• Teresa Booth, 51, Berea:  failure to appear

• Rachel Edwards, 30, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Carlos Jakeefe Parker, 43, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Michael Kinser, 38, Evansville, Indiana:  failure to appear (3 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree

• Andrew Dillon Miller, 24, London:  rear license not illuminated; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; non-payment or court costs, fees, or fines

• Ryan T. Martin, 19, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol under 21 years of age .02 to .07; license to be in possession; instructional permit violations

• Benjamin Michael Elkins, 33, Brownstown, Indiana:  receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Rose M. Leedy, 32, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Malachi Abney, 19, Richmond:  robbery, 1st degree; unlawful transaction with a minor, 2nd degree; tampering with physical evidence

• Beatrice Ann Howell, 42, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Darron Morris, 24, Waco:  failure to appear

• Shirley M. Bartley, 75, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; resisting arrest

• Patricia Ann Keith, 50, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)

• Jonathan Gilbert, 18, Richmond:  strangulation, 1st degree; rape, 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment- 1st degree; sodomy, 1st degree

• Kenya Lavar Willis, 43, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

 

Aug. 15

 

• Franklin Delano Byers, III, 23, Richmond:  failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Beatrice Ann Howell, 42, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Randall C. Hall, 36, Berea:  failure appear

• Lindsay Johnson, 29, Berea:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Thomas Charles Walden, 42, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Marty Wayne Agee, 53, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Keith Allen Agee, 55, Richmond:  speeding 10 mph over limit; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Brandon B. Garner, 43, Versailles:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Melissa Johnson, 37, Lexington:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Gregory Robert Seney, 44, Lancaster:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 37, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Dana Ammons, 39, Harrodsburg:  failure to appear

• Mariah K. Garcia, 25, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Larahyn A. Estill, 19, Richmond:  robbery, 1st degree; unlawful transaction of a minor, 2nd degree

• Randy Lynn Abrams, 55, Waco:  driving on DUI suspended license – 2nd degree; operating motor vehicle/MTCYC function without ignition interlock device; improper display of registration plates; display of illegal/altered registration plate; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense

• Melissa M. Owen, 36, Richmond:  burglary, 2nd degree

• Rebecca K. Major, 28, Russell Springs:  hold for court

• Scott Richard Gates, 39, Cave City:  failure to appear

• William Shelburne, 48, Louisville:  failure to appear

• Sean Goble, 48, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; speeding 25 mph over limit; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain require insurance/security – 1st offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); disregarding stop sign; criminal mischief, 1st degree

 

Aug. 16

 

• Elizabeth Edwards, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Paul Sanlan Farthing, Jr., 43, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Todd Holden, 36, Richmond:  assault, 3rd degree (EMS FIRE, Rescue Squad); resisting arrest; criminal mischief 3rd degree; menacing

• Ernest G. Gadd, 45, Crab Orchard:  failure to appear

• Allyssa Raye Ball, 29, Lancaster:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Carl T. Edwards, 46, not given:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Jessica Rae Saylor, 41, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Brandon Lee Johnson, 27, Richmond:  hold for court

• Jody Lee Cody, 48, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000; resisting arrest

• Jacob Kerr, 22, Lexington:  hold for court

• Jacob Bush, 26, Florence:  hold for court

• Chelsea Allen, 29, Lexington:  hold for court

• Joshua A. Wombles, 26, Richmond:  parole violation (for felony offense)

• David Hold, 42, Florence:  hold for court

• Jonathon William Nester, 30, Richmond:  hold for court

• Chayce D. Birchfield, 29, Richmond:  hold for court

• Steve Norton, 57, Irvine:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband – 1st offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Thomas Nevil, 31, Salyersville:  hold for court

• Jason Tyler Clemmons, 37, Mt. Vernon:  serving parole violation warrant

• Gerald W. Cox, 45, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Cassandra Kerby, 39, Crab Orchard:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Kimberly Lynn Abshear, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear

 

Aug. 17

 

• James A. Brookshire, 52, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jerry William Wolke, 50, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Allyssa Raye Ball, 29, Lancaster:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Tommy Masters, 34, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Ronald Lynn Webb, 63, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Timothy Blackford, 52, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Tonya J. Lynch, 41, Richmond:  hold for court

• James V. Guilbault, 40, Richmond:  hold for court

• Daniel Bates, 27, Richmond:  hold for court

• Martin W. Moore, 46, Richmond:  hold for court

• Rodney Shane Hix, 46, Irvine:  hold for court

•Tiffany L. Carter, 33, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Amanda Ruth Edington (Spicer), 44, Richmond:  terroristic threatening – 2nd degree (2 counts)

• Matthew Hany, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Caitlyn Amanda Branson, 37, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Virgil Martin, 34, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st offense (heroin); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces)-1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

Recommended for you