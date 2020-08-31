Aug. 14
• Joseph Clark, 28, Richmond, parole violation (for technical offense), probation violation (for felony offense)
• Nicholas Davis, 30, Richmond, failure to appear
• James Durham, 56, Berea, assault
• Kameron Espey, 28, Somerset, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order (two counts), violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Billy Johnson, 47, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, license to be in possession
• Nathaniel Kiebler, 23, Richmond, assault
• Kassandra McEathron, 25, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol
• Ronnie Mullins, 41, Richmond, arson, criminal mischief (three counts)
• Lori Murphy, 34, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant
• Skybird Ocean, 23, Richmond, assault, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
• Whitney Rodriguez, 30, Lexington, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to produce insurance card
• Todd Smith, 47, Richmond, failure to appear, assault
Aug. 15
• Dallas Abshear, 46, Richmond, receiving stolen property under $10,000, theft by deception- includes cold checks under $10,000
• Christian Campbell, 46, Berea, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
• Kaleb Cole, 22, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol
• Britany Cox, 30, Berea, failure to appear (two counts)
• James Devary, 48, Winchester, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor) (three counts)
• Colleen Hadlock, 40, Richmond, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
• Hannah Helm, 19, Clay City, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified)
• Johnna Higgins, 34, Berea, failure to appear
• Todd Holden, 43, Berea, terroristic threatening, menacing, fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), possession of defaced firearm, possession of firearm by convicted felon, no operators-moped license, failure to notify address change to the dept. of transportation, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified)
• Paul True, 28, Berea, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting $500 or more but under $10,000
• Amber Willis, 26, Berea, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting $500 or more but under $10,000, possession of controlled substance (heroin), promoting contraband
Aug. 16
• William Basham, 21, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Charles Burks, 49, Orlando FL, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Gabrielle Caldwell, 31, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Daniel Diles, 34, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant
• Jared Hubbard, 31, Richmond, assault, buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Ethan Marshall, 23, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving
• Mykantoni Mitchell, 27, Richmond, strangulation, assault, unlawful imprisonment
• Kenneth Wise, 37, Berea, serving time
Aug. 17
• Casey Bocook, 27, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $500 or more but under $10,000
• Kaye Bullen, 30, Richmond, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Gene Denny, 55, Richmond, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor) (three counts)
• Kenneth Floyd, 33, Ravenna, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.
• Jessica Hawkins, 33, Richmond, traffic in controlled substance (heroin) (two counts), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Tracy Hutchins, 49, Waco, failure to appear (five counts)
• Kandi Qualls, 38, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
Aug. 18
• Bailey Bixler, 20, Frankfort, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
• Matthew Gilmore, 25, Albany OH, fugitive from another state- warrant required
• Bryana Harlan, 24, Richmond, tampering with physical evidence, bail jumping
• James Jenkins, 64, Louisville, failure to appear
• Virgil Jones, 22, Berea, possession of a firearm by convicted felon
• Buddy Messer, 49, Nicholasville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Rachel Ngeno, 42, Berea, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Larry Quarrles, 38, Richmond, assault
• Elizabeth Wiseman, 50, Berea, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Aug. 19
• Gabrielle Caldwell, 31, Richmond, fleeing or evading police (on foot), menacing, receiving stolen property under $500
• Caleb Coles, 27, Irvine, failure to appear-citation for misdemeanor
• Joyce Day, 51, Richmond, failure to illuminate head lamps, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security
• Melissa Isaacs, 43, Irvine, giving officer false identifying information, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor
• Brian Isaacs, 46, Irvine, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor
• Nathan Jacobus, 68, Brodhead, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500
• James Repass, 48, Richmond, operating on a suspended or revoked operating license, receiving stolen property under $10,000
Aug. 20
• Zachary Anglin, 19, Berea, burglary, unlawful transaction with minor
• Kevin Cain, 47, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• James Eades, 41, Richmond, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor
• Timothy Gavin, 29, Detroit MI, following another vehicle too closely, communication device violation, agg. Traffic in controlled substance (> or = 28 GMS (fentanyl), traffic in controlled substance (drug unspecified)
• Jeremie Kelly, 37, Richmond, failure to appear
• Shana Knight, 31, Lancaster, possession of marijuana, possession og controlled substance (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Gregory Skidmore, 36, Richmond, strangulation, assault, unlawful imprisonment, terroristic threatening
