Aug. 14

• Joseph Clark, 28, Richmond, parole violation (for technical offense), probation violation (for felony offense)

• Nicholas Davis, 30, Richmond, failure to appear

• James Durham, 56, Berea, assault

• Kameron Espey, 28, Somerset, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order (two counts), violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Billy Johnson, 47, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, license to be in possession

• Nathaniel Kiebler, 23, Richmond, assault

• Kassandra McEathron, 25, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol

• Ronnie Mullins, 41, Richmond, arson, criminal mischief (three counts)

• Lori Murphy, 34, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant

• Skybird Ocean, 23, Richmond, assault, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)

• Whitney Rodriguez, 30, Lexington, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to produce insurance card

• Todd Smith, 47, Richmond, failure to appear, assault

Aug. 15

• Dallas Abshear, 46, Richmond, receiving stolen property under $10,000, theft by deception- includes cold checks under $10,000

• Christian Campbell, 46, Berea, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)

• Kaleb Cole, 22, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol

• Britany Cox, 30, Berea, failure to appear (two counts)

• James Devary, 48, Winchester, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor) (three counts)

• Colleen Hadlock, 40, Richmond, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)

• Hannah Helm, 19, Clay City, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified)

• Johnna Higgins, 34, Berea, failure to appear

• Todd Holden, 43, Berea, terroristic threatening, menacing, fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), possession of defaced firearm, possession of firearm by convicted felon, no operators-moped license, failure to notify address change to the dept. of transportation, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified)

• Paul True, 28, Berea, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting $500 or more but under $10,000

• Amber Willis, 26, Berea, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting $500 or more but under $10,000, possession of controlled substance (heroin), promoting contraband

Aug. 16

• William Basham, 21, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place

• Charles Burks, 49, Orlando FL, alcohol intoxication in a public place

• Gabrielle Caldwell, 31, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Daniel Diles, 34, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant

• Jared Hubbard, 31, Richmond, assault, buy/possess drug paraphernalia

• Ethan Marshall, 23, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving

• Mykantoni Mitchell, 27, Richmond, strangulation, assault, unlawful imprisonment

• Kenneth Wise, 37, Berea, serving time

Aug. 17

• Casey Bocook, 27, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $500 or more but under $10,000

• Kaye Bullen, 30, Richmond, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Gene Denny, 55, Richmond, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor) (three counts)

• Kenneth Floyd, 33, Ravenna, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.

• Jessica Hawkins, 33, Richmond, traffic in controlled substance (heroin) (two counts), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified), buy/possess drug paraphernalia

• Tracy Hutchins, 49, Waco, failure to appear (five counts)

• Kandi Qualls, 38, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), buy/possess drug paraphernalia

Aug. 18

• Bailey Bixler, 20, Frankfort, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)

• Matthew Gilmore, 25, Albany OH, fugitive from another state- warrant required

• Bryana Harlan, 24, Richmond, tampering with physical evidence, bail jumping

• James Jenkins, 64, Louisville, failure to appear

• Virgil Jones, 22, Berea, possession of a firearm by convicted felon

• Buddy Messer, 49, Nicholasville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Rachel Ngeno, 42, Berea, probation violation (for felony offense)

• Larry Quarrles, 38, Richmond, assault

• Elizabeth Wiseman, 50, Berea, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Aug. 19

• Gabrielle Caldwell, 31, Richmond, fleeing or evading police (on foot), menacing, receiving stolen property under $500

• Caleb Coles, 27, Irvine, failure to appear-citation for misdemeanor

• Joyce Day, 51, Richmond, failure to illuminate head lamps, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security

• Melissa Isaacs, 43, Irvine, giving officer false identifying information, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor

• Brian Isaacs, 46, Irvine, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor

• Nathan Jacobus, 68, Brodhead, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500

• James Repass, 48, Richmond, operating on a suspended or revoked operating license, receiving stolen property under $10,000

Aug. 20

• Zachary Anglin, 19, Berea, burglary, unlawful transaction with minor

• Kevin Cain, 47, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place

• James Eades, 41, Richmond, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor

• Timothy Gavin, 29, Detroit MI, following another vehicle too closely, communication device violation, agg. Traffic in controlled substance (> or = 28 GMS (fentanyl), traffic in controlled substance (drug unspecified)

• Jeremie Kelly, 37, Richmond, failure to appear

• Shana Knight, 31, Lancaster, possession of marijuana, possession og controlled substance (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia

• Gregory Skidmore, 36, Richmond, strangulation, assault, unlawful imprisonment, terroristic threatening

