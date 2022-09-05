Madison County Detention Center: August 19 - 22, 2022

Aug. 18
• Tara D. Causey, 40, Richmond: failure to appear
• Levi Shane Taylor, 21, Richmond: careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Dwight Barry, 33, Richmond: possession of marijuana; failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense)
• Brandon Short, 26, Waco: hold for court
• Beatrice Ann Howell, 42, Richmond: violation of IPO
• Timothy Boyd, 31, Perryville: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Timothy Welden Tobler, 61, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st; no registration plates; no registration receipt
• William King, 61, Winchester: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Conley Brian McIntosh, III, 35, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Aug. 19
• Cody Joe Jones, 33, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Justin Eric Reed, 33, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Keaton Taylor, 18, Lancaster: failure to illuminate head lamps; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol j-2nd (aggravated circumstances)
• William Wesley, 21, Waynesburg: failure to illuminate head lamps; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st
• Christopher Epperson, Jr., 26: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Garney Glenn Smith, 47, Richmond: robbery, 1st degree; assault, 2nd degree
• Gary Steven Mullins, 34, Richmond: hold for court
• Christian Michael Spaulding, 25, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Suzanne F. Rice, 51, Georgetown: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Alstin Kemp, 28, Richmond: failure to appear
• Paige Abrams, 25, Richmond: failure to appear (3 count)
• Tyler Huston Adams, 33, Berea: serving time
• Aaron Smith, 23, Richmond: failure to appear
• Nicole Simon, 44, possession of a controlled substance,1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Patricia Ann Hays, 52, Berea: failure to appear
Aug. 20
• Haley Collins, 21, Waco, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Rebecca Kerry McWilliams, 44, Versailles: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Kayla M. Pittman, 24, Mt. Vernon: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; communication device violation, 1st offense
• John D. Columbia, 25, Lexington: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Joshua Tanner Campbell, 45, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Robert T. Linton, 53, Weed, California: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Brecken Fox, 40, London: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband
• Samuel P. Terry, 39, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (hydrocodone); serving parole violation warrant
• Wendell K. Parker, 50, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Ethan T. Shelton, 23, Shelbyville: failure to appear
• Israel Martinez-Osorio, 30, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); improper turning; possession of an alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle
• Megan K. Young, 19, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Matthew C. Robinette, 42, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; serving parole violation warrant
• Dillon Gooch, 29, Berea: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); possession of marijuana
• Jerry Lee Prater, Jr., 25, Berea: public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Machelle Stevens, 53, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer (2 counts)
• William Howard, 40, Berea: assault, 4th degree (no visible injury); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 2nd degree; resisting arrest
• Kevin E. Springer, 31, Lexington: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Kevin D. Begley, 44, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Aug. 22
• John A. Lincavage, 52, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; wanton – endangerment – 1st degree
• Daniel J. McKnight, 51, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Nicholia Smith, 51, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Tina Renee Peters, 49, Richmond: failure to appear
• Allen Wayne Strickland, 45, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Arries Moore, 21, Paris: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Norman G. Dean, Jr., 71, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle
• Daniel Skinner, 38, Richmond: parole violation (for technical offense)
• John Combs, 50, Cave City: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Arnold C. Amburgey, 63, Crab Orchard: real license not illuminated; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear
