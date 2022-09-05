Madison County Detention Center: August 19 - 22, 2022

Aug. 18

 

• Tara D. Causey, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Levi Shane Taylor, 21, Richmond:  careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Dwight Barry, 33, Richmond:  possession of marijuana; failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense)

• Brandon Short, 26, Waco:  hold for court

• Beatrice Ann Howell, 42, Richmond:  violation of IPO

• Timothy Boyd, 31, Perryville:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Timothy Welden Tobler, 61, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st; no registration plates; no registration receipt

• William King, 61, Winchester:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Conley Brian McIntosh, III, 35, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

 

Aug. 19

 

• Cody Joe Jones, 33, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Justin Eric Reed, 33, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Keaton Taylor, 18, Lancaster:  failure to illuminate head lamps; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol j-2nd (aggravated circumstances)

• William Wesley, 21, Waynesburg:  failure to illuminate head lamps; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st

• Christopher Epperson, Jr., 26:  probation violation (for technical violation) 

• Garney Glenn Smith, 47, Richmond:  robbery, 1st degree; assault, 2nd degree

• Gary Steven Mullins, 34, Richmond:  hold for court

• Christian Michael Spaulding, 25, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Suzanne F. Rice, 51, Georgetown:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Alstin Kemp, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Paige Abrams, 25, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 count)

• Tyler Huston Adams, 33, Berea:  serving time

• Aaron Smith, 23, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Nicole Simon, 44, possession of a controlled substance,1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Patricia Ann Hays, 52, Berea:  failure to appear

 

Aug. 20

 

• Haley Collins, 21, Waco, non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Rebecca Kerry McWilliams, 44, Versailles:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Kayla M. Pittman, 24, Mt. Vernon:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; communication device violation, 1st offense

• John D. Columbia, 25, Lexington:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Joshua Tanner Campbell, 45, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Robert T. Linton, 53, Weed, California:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Brecken Fox, 40, London:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband

• Samuel P. Terry, 39, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (hydrocodone); serving parole violation warrant

• Wendell K. Parker, 50, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Ethan T. Shelton, 23, Shelbyville:  failure to appear

• Israel Martinez-Osorio, 30, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); improper turning; possession of an alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle

• Megan K. Young, 19, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Matthew C. Robinette, 42, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; serving parole violation warrant

• Dillon Gooch, 29, Berea:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); possession of marijuana

• Jerry Lee Prater, Jr., 25, Berea:  public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Machelle Stevens, 53, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer (2 counts)

• William Howard, 40, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (no visible injury); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 2nd degree; resisting arrest

• Kevin E. Springer, 31, Lexington:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Kevin D. Begley, 44, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

 

Aug. 22

 

• John A. Lincavage, 52, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; wanton – endangerment – 1st degree

• Daniel J. McKnight, 51, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Nicholia Smith, 51, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Tina Renee Peters, 49, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Allen Wayne Strickland, 45, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Arries Moore, 21, Paris:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Norman G. Dean, Jr., 71, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle 

• Daniel Skinner, 38, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical offense)

• John Combs, 50, Cave City:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Arnold C. Amburgey, 63, Crab Orchard:  real license not illuminated; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear

