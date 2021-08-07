Madison County Detention Center: August 2, 2021
  • Mark Bush, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear
  • Louis Windom, 33, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; no registration plates, no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card
  • Jeffery Harrison, 39, Lexington:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); persistent felony offender I
  • Maurice Haynes, 30, Lexington:  fugitive from another state- warrant required; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest; giving officer false identifying information
  • Brandon Queen, 38, Waco:  probation violation (for technical violation)
  • David Posey, 42, Lexington:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
  • Jason Short, 38, Paint Lick:  failure to wear seat belts; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1sts offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st
  • Steven Napier, 38, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
  • Amber Willis, 27, Berea:  serving bench warrant for court
  • David Bailey, 32, Lexington:  failure to wear seat belts; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/posses; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st
  • Roy McCollum, 49, Lexington:  serving bench warrant for court (2 counts)
  • Wesley Sizemore, 42, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
  • Timothy Stanley, 29, Irvine:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); burglary, 1st degree; strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree – minor injury

