Aug 21
• Phillip Adkins, 36, Berea, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
• Kaci Baxtor, 31, Cynthiana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance, possession of marijuana
• Steven Blankenship, 37, Winchester, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol
• Jason Hammonds, 41, Berea, failure to appear
• Tylor Miller, 24, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense) (two counts)
• Ben Murphy, 79, Richmond, menacing
• Fredrick Roberts, 32, Berea, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest
• Eddie Rose, 29, Richmond, robbery, criminal mischief, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• David Smith, 26, Booneville, non payment of fines
• Jordan Smith, 24, Austin IN, criminal possession of forged instrument, theft by deception-includes cold checks under $10,000
• Brandon Whalen, 19, Richmond, reckless driving, failure to wear seatbelts
Leeann White, 41, Lexington, criminal trespassing
Aug 22
• Jerrod Abney, 34, Berea, no brake lights, failure to produce insurance card, failure to notify address change to dept. of trans., operating motor vehicle under the influence of substance
• Kenneth Couch, 39, Richmond, failure to appear
• Jason Hamilton, 44, Richmond, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Forest Manges, 38, Berea, alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct
• Tylor Manor, 24, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense) (two counts)
• James Stone, 57, Richmond, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
• Dylan White, 25, Berea, failure to appear
• Kenya Willis, 41, Richmond, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
• Ceandre Young, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
Aug 23
• Ashley Brown, 28, Berea, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), failure to appear
• Miranda Damrell, 43, Berea, failure to appear
• David Dunn, 47, Morehead, failure to appear
• Curtis Funderburk, 27, Richmond, assault, wanton endangerment
• Megan Isaacs, 23, Berea, harassing communications
• Shemar Jerome, 19, Richmond, reckless driving, leaving scene of accident, failure to render aid or assistance, disregarding traffic light
• Alexia Kemp, 25, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, criminal mischief, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security
• John Miller, 36, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense), traffic in controlled substance (heroin), traffic in controlled substance (
• Marcus Pyant Williamson, 30, Berea, assault (two counts), disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Trevor Smith, 23, Paint Lick, assault
• Kenneth Wise, 37, Berea, serving time
Aug 24
• Derrick Brown, 37, Louisville, fugitive for another state- warrant required, burglary, strangulation, rape, kidnapping-adult, robbery, assault, promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Eunice Burton, 47, Ravenna, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500
• Michael Cornett, 32, Irvine, alcohol intoxication in public place
• James Dobkins, 44, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Priscilla Haddix, 31, Lexington, failure to appear-citation for misdemeanor, probation violation, promoting contraband
• Joann, 53, Berea, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500, criminal trespassing
• Melissa Short, 50, Irvine, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500
Aug 25
• Brian Arvin, 37, Berea, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor
• Jean Branham, 64, Richmond, serving time
• James Isaacs, 56, Paintlick, theft of identity of another w/o consent, fraud use of credit card $500<$10,000
• Kelly Muncy, 38, Berea, hold for court
• John Shoemaker, 30, Richmond, wanton endangerment
• Jared Shoemaker, 27, Richmond, wanton endangerment
• Timothy Smith, 32, Barbourville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $500 or more but under $10,000, theft of mail matter, criminal mischief, failure to appear, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Aug 26
• Angela Alarcon, 41, Berea, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Brian Baker, 48, McKee, failure to appear (two counts)
• James Eden, 43, Olive Hill, traffic in controlled substance (heroin), theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others under $500 (two counts)
• Glendon Harrison, 53, Louisville, fugitive from another state- warrant required
• Tyler Kinkton, 21, Berea, burglary, resisting arrest, menacing
• Dennis Neal, 18, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Dean Northern, 47, Richmond, failure to appear (three counts), non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• William Warren, 45, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking or disposition controlled substance under $10,000
• Brandon West, 29, Winchester, parole violation (for technical violation)
Aug 27
• Kory Alvey, 31, Falmouth, careless driving, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol
• Anthony Cornelison, 54, Annville, hold for court
• Amanda Salyers, 34, Richmond, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), traffic in controlled substance (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
