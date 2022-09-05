Madison County Detention Center August 23 - 24, 2022

August 23
• India Perrin, 25, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; possession of marijuana
• Jarred Allen Davidson, 42, Berea: criminal mischief, 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle; failure to appear
• James A. Sons, 49, Mt. Sterling: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Taelynn Mays, 23, Lexington: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Amanda Gail Collins, 36, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Eddie Dewayne Merida, 51, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense)
Aug. 24
• Tina Lynn Cody, 53, Richmond: failure to appear
• William Jones, 58, Lexington: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Richard Archer, 33, Lexington: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Jared A. Johnson, 27, Brodhead: no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -buy/possess; no operators-moped license; failure to or improper signal
• Michael D. Wagers, 25, Berea: driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure to or improper signal; no brake lights (passenger vehicle)
• Larry Wayne Morrow, 55, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Amanda Brooke Lunsford, 38, McKee: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Allison P. Young, 22, Mt. Vernon: disregarding stop sign; failure to or improper signal; license to be in possession; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Christian Knuckles, 20, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1sst degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Chassid K. Newman, 59, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting $500 but less than $1,000
• Nicole L. Hager, 40, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 but less than $1,000
• Ryan S. Sizemore, 30, Berea: failure to give right of way to stopped emergency vehicle; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st
• Robin Michell Davis, 51, Richmond: failure to appear-citation for misdemeanor; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
