Madison County Detention Center August 23 - 24, 2022

August 23

• India Perrin, 25, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; possession of marijuana

• Jarred Allen Davidson, 42, Berea:  criminal mischief, 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle; failure to appear

• James A. Sons, 49, Mt. Sterling:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Taelynn Mays, 23, Lexington:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Amanda Gail Collins, 36, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Eddie Dewayne Merida, 51, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts); probation violation (for felony offense)

 

Aug. 24

• Tina Lynn Cody, 53, Richmond:  failure to appear

• William Jones, 58, Lexington:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Richard Archer, 33, Lexington:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Jared A. Johnson, 27, Brodhead:  no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -buy/possess; no operators-moped license; failure to or improper signal

• Michael D. Wagers, 25, Berea:  driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure to or improper signal; no brake lights (passenger vehicle)

• Larry Wayne Morrow, 55, Berea:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Amanda Brooke Lunsford, 38, McKee:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Allison P. Young, 22, Mt. Vernon:  disregarding stop sign; failure to or improper signal; license to be in possession; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Christian Knuckles, 20, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1sst degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Chassid K. Newman, 59, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting $500 but less than $1,000

• Nicole L. Hager, 40, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 but less than $1,000

• Ryan S. Sizemore, 30, Berea:  failure to give right of way to stopped emergency vehicle; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st

• Robin Michell Davis, 51, Richmond:  failure to appear-citation for misdemeanor; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

