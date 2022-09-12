Madison County Detention Center: August 25 - 28, 2022

Aug. 25
• Briana M. Coffey, 25, Richmond: failure to appear
• Rebecca Bernice Smith, 38, Richmond: parole violation warrant
• David Wagers, 51, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Michelle Miller, 32, Richmond: failure to appear
• Cassie M. Seals, 31, Richmond: hold for court
• Melvin Young, 46, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana
• Lawrence Gullett, 47, Mt. Vernon: failure to or improper signal; operating vehicle with expired operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana
• Sterling Stanfield, 56, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Phyllis Davis, 48, Richmond: serving time
• Nicholas Johnson, 21, Stanford: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Jesse W. Wagers, 30, Berea: no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; receiving stolen property $500 but less than $1,000; theft of identity of another without consent; giving officer false identifying information; failure to appear (4 counts)
• Angela F. Henderson, 60, Waco: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury
Aug. 26
• Herbert Wayne Harrison, 35, Stanton: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Timothy E. Parke, 42, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Deon Lamar Wilson, 52, Richmond: no operator’s – moped license; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts); failure to appear
• Rachel Riley, 38, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine; probation violation (for felony offense) - 2 counts
• Anthony Dwayne Elam, 44, Lexington: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Nancy Joann Hounshell, 37, Winchester: failure to appear
• Westley Jones, 40, Lexington: failure to appear
• Dustin Estes, 27, Richmond: serving time
• William Joshua Wilds, 36, Berea: failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; tampering with physical evidence; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense (greater than 120 D.U. drug unspecified); possession of marijuana
• Jonathan Rhinehart, 28, Marion: serving time
• Adam K. Means, 21, Irvine: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Austin Madden, 23, Berea: wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree
• Claudia Means, 26, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Harold Sizemore, 43, Corbin: failure to appear
• Kristy Napier, 41, Oneida: serving bench warrant for court
• Dustin L. Allen, 43, Berea: fraudulent use of a credit card over $10,000; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest
• Rachel Lyn Dishon, 50, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Donald Corey Pierce, 31, Richmond: serving weekends
• Tyler Huston Adams, 33, Berea: serving weekends
• Amy Renee Porter, 43, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; wanton endangerment, 2nd degree; careless driving
Aug. 27
• Caleb D. Cook, 22, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Jeremy A. Gibson, 37, Berea: failure to appear
• Michael Vaughn Pensol, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• Tiffany Nicole Beaty, 26, Richmond: failure to appear
• Cornelius Vargas, 30, Irvine: failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense)
• Stephen Elliot Rose, 36, Waco: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Joseph Allen Reed, 33, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
