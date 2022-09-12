Madison County Detention Center: August 25 - 28, 2022

Aug. 25

• Briana M. Coffey, 25, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Rebecca Bernice Smith, 38, Richmond:  parole violation warrant

• David Wagers, 51, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Michelle Miller, 32, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Cassie M. Seals, 31, Richmond:  hold for court

• Melvin Young, 46, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana

• Lawrence Gullett, 47, Mt. Vernon:  failure to or improper signal; operating vehicle with expired operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana

• Sterling Stanfield, 56, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Phyllis Davis, 48, Richmond:  serving time

• Nicholas Johnson, 21, Stanford:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Jesse W. Wagers, 30, Berea:  no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; receiving stolen property $500 but less than $1,000; theft of identity of another without consent; giving officer false identifying information; failure to appear (4 counts)

• Angela F. Henderson, 60, Waco:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury

 

Aug. 26

• Herbert Wayne Harrison, 35, Stanton:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Timothy E. Parke, 42, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Deon Lamar Wilson, 52, Richmond:  no operator’s – moped license; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts); failure to appear

• Rachel Riley, 38, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine; probation violation (for felony offense) - 2 counts

• Anthony Dwayne Elam, 44, Lexington:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Nancy Joann Hounshell, 37, Winchester:  failure to appear

• Westley Jones, 40, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Dustin Estes, 27, Richmond:  serving time

• William Joshua Wilds, 36, Berea:  failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; tampering with physical evidence; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense (greater than 120 D.U. drug unspecified); possession of marijuana

• Jonathan Rhinehart, 28, Marion:  serving time

• Adam K. Means, 21, Irvine:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Austin Madden, 23, Berea:  wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree

• Claudia Means, 26, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Harold Sizemore, 43, Corbin:  failure to appear

• Kristy Napier, 41, Oneida:  serving bench warrant for court

• Dustin L. Allen, 43, Berea:  fraudulent use of a credit card over $10,000; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest

• Rachel Lyn Dishon, 50, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Donald Corey Pierce, 31, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Tyler Huston Adams, 33, Berea:  serving weekends

• Amy Renee Porter, 43, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; wanton endangerment, 2nd degree; careless driving

 

Aug. 27

• Caleb D. Cook, 22, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Jeremy A. Gibson, 37, Berea:  failure to appear

• Michael Vaughn Pensol, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Tiffany Nicole Beaty, 26, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Cornelius Vargas, 30, Irvine:  failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense)

• Stephen Elliot Rose, 36, Waco:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Joseph Allen Reed, 33, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

