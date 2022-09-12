Madison County Detention Center: August 28 - 31, 2022

Aug. 28

• Anthony Glenn Cates, 38, Berea:  failure to appear

• Brittany R. Wilson, 32, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Sheyenne M. Hurt, 21, Hustonville:  no operator’s – moped license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; prescription-controlled substance not properly contained, 1st offense

• Brandon J. Ness, 20, Richmond:  failure to appear; public intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Willie Hunter, Jr., 53, Oak Ridge, Tennessee:  failure to appear

• Christina Moore, 36, Lowmansville:  failure to appear (6 counts)

• Tristan Bujanos, 22, London:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; indecent exposure – 2nd degree; menacing; resisting arrest; failure to appear

• Kevin Shaw Puckett, 42, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Donnie Ray Gray, 60, Sandgap:  failure to appear

 

Aug. 29

• Willie Nathan Murray, 30, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting

• Roy W. Osborne, 47, London:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence

• Michelle Scott, 37, Winchester:  failure to appear

• Joshua M. Smith, 35, Brodhead:  hold for court

• Thomas S. Stewart, 66, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Gregory Scott Sizemore, Jr., 35, McKee:  hold for court

• Calvin Fisher, 26, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Matthew Thomas King, 37, Irvine:  hold for court

• Daniel Diles, 36, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting

• William Joshua Wilds, 36, Berea:  criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Sharon A. Elledge, 51, Richmond:  criminal abuse, 1st degree – child under the age of 12; endangering the welfare of a minor; wanton endangerment – 1st degree

• Racheal M. Elledge, 36, Richmond:  criminal abuse, 1st degree – child under the age of 12; endangering the welfare of a minor; wanton endangerment – 1st degree

• Dustin Michael Gerald, 22, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Robert Elledge, 54, Richmond:  criminal abuse, 1st degree – child under the age of 12; endangering the welfare of a minor; wanton endangerment – 1st degree

 

Aug. 30

• Lilliann Darlena Reed, 26, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)

• Adam J. Flannery, 31, McKee:  failure to appear

• Lester Lee Satterfield, 41, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Nathaniel Allen Marks, 32, Richmond:  hold for court

• Samuel Luther Isaacs, 37, Richmond:  hold for court

• Christopher Beaty, 30, Dry Ridge:  hold for court

• Tina Ramirez, 35, Louisville:  theft by failure to make required disposition of property, $10,000 or more

• Hector Delgado, 57, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Melissa Irena Lear, 49, Berea:  hold for court

• Autumn Skye Allen, 20, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

 

Aug. 31

• Alvin D. Gross, 48, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jesse Paul Dalton, 39, Berea:  giving officer false identifying information; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -buy/possess; failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Emmit J. Watts, 43, Wooton:  prescription-controlled substance not properly contained, 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified (2 counts); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Franklin Lee Young, 54, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Daniel Dewayne Fryer, 44, Berea:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Brandi Nicole Venable, 22, McKee:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)

• Victor G. Lezcano, 31, Berea:  theft of mail matter

• Jericho Michael Grollman, 22, Sanford, Florida:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; failure to appear

• Scott E. Plowman, 43, Irvine:  failure to appear

