Madison County Detention Center: August 28 - 31, 2022

Aug. 28
• Anthony Glenn Cates, 38, Berea: failure to appear
• Brittany R. Wilson, 32, Richmond: failure to appear
• Sheyenne M. Hurt, 21, Hustonville: no operator’s – moped license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; prescription-controlled substance not properly contained, 1st offense
• Brandon J. Ness, 20, Richmond: failure to appear; public intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Willie Hunter, Jr., 53, Oak Ridge, Tennessee: failure to appear
• Christina Moore, 36, Lowmansville: failure to appear (6 counts)
• Tristan Bujanos, 22, London: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; indecent exposure – 2nd degree; menacing; resisting arrest; failure to appear
• Kevin Shaw Puckett, 42, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Donnie Ray Gray, 60, Sandgap: failure to appear
Aug. 29
• Willie Nathan Murray, 30, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting
• Roy W. Osborne, 47, London: theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence
• Michelle Scott, 37, Winchester: failure to appear
• Joshua M. Smith, 35, Brodhead: hold for court
• Thomas S. Stewart, 66, Richmond: failure to appear
• Gregory Scott Sizemore, Jr., 35, McKee: hold for court
• Calvin Fisher, 26, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Matthew Thomas King, 37, Irvine: hold for court
• Daniel Diles, 36, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting
• William Joshua Wilds, 36, Berea: criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Sharon A. Elledge, 51, Richmond: criminal abuse, 1st degree – child under the age of 12; endangering the welfare of a minor; wanton endangerment – 1st degree
• Racheal M. Elledge, 36, Richmond: criminal abuse, 1st degree – child under the age of 12; endangering the welfare of a minor; wanton endangerment – 1st degree
• Dustin Michael Gerald, 22, Richmond: failure to appear
• Robert Elledge, 54, Richmond: criminal abuse, 1st degree – child under the age of 12; endangering the welfare of a minor; wanton endangerment – 1st degree
Aug. 30
• Lilliann Darlena Reed, 26, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)
• Adam J. Flannery, 31, McKee: failure to appear
• Lester Lee Satterfield, 41, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Nathaniel Allen Marks, 32, Richmond: hold for court
• Samuel Luther Isaacs, 37, Richmond: hold for court
• Christopher Beaty, 30, Dry Ridge: hold for court
• Tina Ramirez, 35, Louisville: theft by failure to make required disposition of property, $10,000 or more
• Hector Delgado, 57, Richmond: alcohol intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Melissa Irena Lear, 49, Berea: hold for court
• Autumn Skye Allen, 20, Richmond: alcohol intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Aug. 31
• Alvin D. Gross, 48, Richmond: alcohol intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jesse Paul Dalton, 39, Berea: giving officer false identifying information; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -buy/possess; failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Emmit J. Watts, 43, Wooton: prescription-controlled substance not properly contained, 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified (2 counts); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Franklin Lee Young, 54, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Daniel Dewayne Fryer, 44, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Brandi Nicole Venable, 22, McKee: possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)
• Victor G. Lezcano, 31, Berea: theft of mail matter
• Jericho Michael Grollman, 22, Sanford, Florida: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; failure to appear
• Scott E. Plowman, 43, Irvine: failure to appear
