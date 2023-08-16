Madison County Detention Center: August 3 -5, 2023

Aug. 3
• Angela N. Agee, 34, Richmond: failure to appear
• Harold Ray Craft, 53, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Michelle Dummitt, 48, Berea: failure to appear
• Robert Flippo, 54, Louisville: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Robert Hawkins, 31, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree
• Dana N. Howard, 39, Cumberland: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Charlie H. Isaacs, 54, Berea: serving time
• Christina M. Jayne, 34, Richmond: failure to wear seat belts; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense
• James Larry Partin, 71, Richmond: failure to appear
• Joseph Allen Reed, 34, Richmond: failure to appear
• Janna Ann Riley, 44, Nicholasville: serving time
• Leslie Shanell Rothwell, 32, Georgetown: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• James Jeffery Toler, 52, Richmond: serving time
Aug. 4
• William Basham, 37, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Dibakar Bhatta, 57, Lexington: commitment order
• Brittany Bixler, 24, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (minor injury); alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Frederick Cardeman, 54, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses); drinking alcoholic beverage in public place (1st and 2nd offenses); disorderly conduct
• Greg Damrell, 46, Mt. Vernon: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Steven L. Denny, 48, Richmond: commitment order; promoting contraband – 1st degree; tampering with physical evidence
• Elliott Dooley, 44, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Larahyn A. Estell, 20, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Jeremy Douglas Garland, 39, Richmond: serving weekends
• Johnny C. Hacker, 62, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm; theft by unlawful taking – contents from a vehicle, $1,000 but less than $10,000; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others
• Tianna Lakes, 31, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Carolyn Janey Mason, 61, Richmond: failure to appear
• James Gregory McKinney, 47, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses); criminal mischief, 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Arthur Rasmussen, 68, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Jerry Phillip Sanders, Jr., 56, Paris: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 38, Richmond: serving weekends
Aug. 5
• Terry Jean Berryman, 49, Clay City: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• James A. Brennan, 20, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense
• Jonah D. Buck, 23, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st
• Haley-Ann David, 19, Winchester: speeding 26 mph or greater over limit; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Ishmael Darrell Kilby, 42, Waco: probation violation (for felony offense); terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Paul Mitchem, 38, Richmond: failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant (2 counts)
• Allen O. Murphy, 30, Richmond: receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Jeremy Macwillard Napier, 42, Brodhead: driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense
• Johnny Powell, 29, Berea: failure to appear; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Thomas L. Poynter, Jr., 49, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Ben Rose, 61, Manchester: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Diamond Simpson, 26, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Lavasha Nata Thomas, 42, Richmond: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; theft by deception – include cold checks
• Eddie Ivan West, 48, Williamsburg: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Robert Thomas Wheaton, 45, Vine Grove: failure to appear
• Christopher White, 40, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Shaquille Kiroe Williams, 34, Richmond: inadequate silencer (muffler); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
• Brittany R. Wilson, 33, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Jaquarius Woods, 21, Lexington: probation violation, for felony offense (2 counts)
