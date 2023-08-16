Madison County Detention Center: August 3 -5, 2023

Aug. 3

• Angela N. Agee, 34, Richmond: failure to appear

• Harold Ray Craft, 53, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Michelle Dummitt, 48, Berea:  failure to appear

• Robert Flippo, 54, Louisville:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Robert Hawkins, 31, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree

• Dana N. Howard, 39, Cumberland:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Charlie H. Isaacs, 54, Berea:  serving time

• Christina M. Jayne, 34, Richmond:  failure to wear seat belts; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense

• James Larry Partin, 71, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Joseph Allen Reed, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Janna Ann Riley, 44, Nicholasville:  serving time

• Leslie Shanell Rothwell, 32, Georgetown:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• James Jeffery Toler, 52, Richmond:  serving time

Aug. 4

• William Basham, 37, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Dibakar Bhatta, 57, Lexington:  commitment order

• Brittany Bixler, 24, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury); alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Frederick Cardeman, 54, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses); drinking alcoholic beverage in public place (1st and 2nd offenses); disorderly conduct

• Greg Damrell, 46, Mt. Vernon:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Steven L. Denny, 48, Richmond:  commitment order; promoting contraband – 1st degree; tampering with physical evidence

• Elliott Dooley, 44, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Larahyn A. Estell, 20, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Jeremy Douglas Garland, 39, Richmond:  serving weekends

• Johnny C. Hacker, 62, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm; theft by unlawful taking – contents from a vehicle, $1,000 but less than $10,000; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others

• Tianna Lakes, 31, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Carolyn Janey Mason, 61, Richmond:  failure to appear

• James Gregory McKinney, 47, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses); criminal mischief, 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Arthur Rasmussen, 68, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Jerry Phillip Sanders, Jr., 56, Paris:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 38, Richmond:  serving weekends

Aug. 5

• Terry Jean Berryman, 49, Clay City:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• James A. Brennan, 20, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense

• Jonah D. Buck, 23, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st 

• Haley-Ann David, 19, Winchester:  speeding 26 mph or greater over limit; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

• Ishmael Darrell Kilby, 42, Waco:  probation violation (for felony offense); terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Paul Mitchem, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant (2 counts)

• Allen O. Murphy, 30, Richmond:  receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Jeremy Macwillard Napier, 42, Brodhead:  driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense

• Johnny Powell, 29, Berea:  failure to appear; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Thomas L. Poynter, Jr., 49, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Ben Rose, 61, Manchester:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Diamond Simpson, 26, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Lavasha Nata Thomas, 42, Richmond:  possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; theft by deception – include cold checks

• Eddie Ivan West, 48, Williamsburg:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Robert Thomas Wheaton, 45, Vine Grove:  failure to appear

• Christopher White, 40, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Shaquille Kiroe Williams, 34, Richmond:  inadequate silencer (muffler); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

• Brittany R. Wilson, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Jaquarius Woods, 21, Lexington:  probation violation, for felony offense (2 counts)

