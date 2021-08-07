Madison County Detention Center: August 3, 2021
  • Kacey Neeley, 29, Berea:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
  • Christopher Grant, 42, Berea:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; resisting arrest
  • Elijah Walker, 20, Mt. Vernon:  failure to wear seat belts; receiving stolen property under $10,000; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
  • Edward Washington, 38, Richmond:  strangulation 1st degree
  • Rendon Gonzales, 28, Lexington:  failure to appear (2 counts)
  • Erik Oliver, 35, Berea:  parole violation (for technical violation)
  • Cleveland Washington, 46, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
  • Jacob Stamper, 23, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
  • Rocky Rockwell, 33, Berea:  failure to appear

Tags

Recommended for you