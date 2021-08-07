Madison County Detention Center: August 3, 2021

- Kacey Neeley, 29, Berea: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
- Christopher Grant, 42, Berea: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; resisting arrest
- Elijah Walker, 20, Mt. Vernon: failure to wear seat belts; receiving stolen property under $10,000; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
- Edward Washington, 38, Richmond: strangulation 1st degree
- Rendon Gonzales, 28, Lexington: failure to appear (2 counts)
- Erik Oliver, 35, Berea: parole violation (for technical violation)
- Cleveland Washington, 46, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
- Jacob Stamper, 23, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
- Rocky Rockwell, 33, Berea: failure to appear
