Madison County Detention Center: August 4 - 6, 2022

Aug. 4
• Phillip Kevin Watson, 39, London: serving parole violation warrant
• Michael Wayne Vanwinkle, 30, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Christina Cathern Turner, 35, Lexington: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Brooklyn Rose, 22, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Rachel Riley, 37, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jimmy Dewayne Puckett, 54, Irvine: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Shawanda Phipps, 48, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd degree, 1st offense (less than 200 units drug unspecified – schedule 3); failure to or improper signal
• Jackie McKivergan, 58, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Glennis Edmonds Ligon, Jr., 30, Berea: failure to illuminate head lamps; no tail lamps; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz), 1st offense; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle
• James Douglas Land, 57, Richmond: sodomy, 1st degree (victim under 12 years of age); tampering with witness
• Daniel Wayne Kelley, 44, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; persistent felony offender I
• Harold Hunter, 39, Lexington: failure to appear; theft by deception – include cold checks; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm)
• Phillip Huffine, 45, Muldraugh: operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear (4 counts)
Aug. 5
• Jessica Anne Lee, 28, Richmond: leaving scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; fugitive from another state – warrant required; failure to produce insurance card
• Robert Waters, 34, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jonathan Chase Colburn, 30, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Jordan Ryan Thomas, 28, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Mitchell C. Wren, 48, not – given: probation violation, for felony offense (2 counts); failure to appear
• Paul Wayne Damrell, 55, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)
• Joanna Garrison, 62, Mt. Vernon: public intoxication -controlled substance (excludes alcohol); alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Jerry Philip Sanders, Jr., 55, Paris: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Dennis James Wells, 38, Berea: failure to appear; theft by unlawful transaction or disposition, shoplifting; giving officer false identifying information
Aug. 6
• Linda Faye Perrin, 57, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense (less than 20 D.U. drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) – 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Eleazar Perez Martinez, 28, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Julia Childers, 46, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Courtney A. Shaw, 30, Richmond: failure to appear
• Ericka S. Deakins, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
• Erik Oliver, 36, Richmond: fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); no operator’s – moped license; improper registration plate
• Amanda Northern (Hoover), 35, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Megan A. Sanders, 26, Richmond: failure to appear
• William Damien Gross, 31, Richmond: failure to appear
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.