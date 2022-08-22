Madison County Detention Center: August 4 - 6, 2022

Aug. 4

 

• Phillip Kevin Watson, 39, London:  serving parole violation warrant

• Michael Wayne Vanwinkle, 30, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Christina Cathern Turner, 35, Lexington:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Brooklyn Rose, 22, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Rachel Riley, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jimmy Dewayne Puckett, 54, Irvine:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Shawanda Phipps, 48, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd degree, 1st offense (less than 200 units drug unspecified – schedule 3); failure to or improper signal

• Jackie McKivergan, 58, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Glennis Edmonds Ligon, Jr., 30, Berea:  failure to illuminate head lamps; no tail lamps; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz), 1st offense; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle

• James Douglas Land, 57, Richmond:  sodomy, 1st degree (victim under 12 years of age); tampering with witness

• Daniel Wayne Kelley, 44, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; persistent felony offender I

• Harold Hunter, 39, Lexington:  failure to appear; theft by deception – include cold checks; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm)

• Phillip Huffine, 45, Muldraugh:  operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear (4 counts)

 

Aug. 5

 

• Jessica Anne Lee, 28, Richmond:  leaving scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; fugitive from another state – warrant required; failure to produce insurance card

• Robert Waters, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jonathan Chase Colburn, 30, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Jordan Ryan Thomas, 28, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Mitchell C. Wren, 48, not – given:  probation violation, for felony offense (2 counts); failure to appear

• Paul Wayne Damrell, 55, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)

• Joanna Garrison, 62, Mt. Vernon:  public intoxication -controlled substance (excludes alcohol); alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Jerry Philip Sanders, Jr., 55, Paris:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Dennis James Wells, 38, Berea:  failure to appear; theft by unlawful transaction or disposition, shoplifting; giving officer false identifying information 

 

Aug. 6

 

• Linda Faye Perrin, 57, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a  controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense (less than 20 D.U. drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) – 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Eleazar Perez Martinez, 28, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Julia Childers, 46, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Courtney A. Shaw, 30, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Ericka S. Deakins, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Erik Oliver, 36, Richmond: fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); no operator’s – moped license; improper registration plate

• Amanda Northern (Hoover), 35, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Megan A. Sanders, 26, Richmond:  failure to appear

• William Damien Gross, 31, Richmond:  failure to appear

