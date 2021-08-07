Madison County Detention Center: August 4, 2021

- Frank Hinkle, 48, Flat Lick: operating on a suspended or revoked license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
- Dylan Brown, 29, Scalf: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
- Shyann Hooker, 26, Barbourville, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
- Charles West, 64, Barbourville, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense methamphetamine)
- Deborah Parks, 69, Richmond: failure to appear
- Terry Rawlins, 43, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
- Rebecca Hunter, 39, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
- Heather King, 24, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
- Isaac Baker, 40, Campton: probation violation for felony offense (2 counts)
- David Begley, 39, Bulan: failure to appear; stop/stand/park or limited access highway; operating on a suspended operator’s license; failure eof non-owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (less than 2 D.U. drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container 2nd or greater offense; theft by deception – include cold checks under $10,000; failure to appear
- Bobby Fore, 60, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); tampering with physical evidence
- Jamie Fleming, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
- Justin Richardson, 32, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
- Gene Morrow, 29, Berea: fugitive from another state – warrant required
- Olympia Ross, 38, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified
- Wendell Goodman, 40, Booneville: failure to appear, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
- Crystal Rose, 49, Irvine: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Tags
Recommended for you
Special Publications
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Southeast announces mask mandate effective Aug. 6
- COVID surge prompts new guidelines in Knox County
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for 6-10-21
- Village Apothecary - Moderna and J&J Vaccines Available!
- Outdoor Truths
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for May 29, 2021
- Owsley Co Health Center Covid-19 Vaccines
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
Latest News
- Madison County Detention Center: August 6, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center: August 5, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center: August 4, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center: August 3, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center: August 2, 2021
- Stoops, Coen in no hurry to choose a starting quarterback
- 80% of Kentucky's counties now in COVID 'red zone'
- Reflection: Berea Citizen Archives: Aug. 6, 1998
Most Popular
Articles
- Chris and Gracie Hager
- Victims, alleged shooter in double homicide identified
- According to police citation weapon used in the death of Richmond couple was stolen from West Virginia
- Graffiti not part of the glory on Hagan’s Mill Road
- Eastside Community Church mourning tragic loss of couple
- AG rules Richmond Police Department violated Open Records Act
- EKU, Hyster-Yale form education partnership
- Suspect in double homicide charged with murder, arson
- Madison County Schools plans full return to in-person learning; masks recommended, not required
- Madison County Detention Center: August 1, 2021
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.