Madison County Detention Center: August 4, 2021
  • Frank Hinkle, 48, Flat Lick:  operating on a suspended or revoked license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
  • Dylan Brown, 29, Scalf:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
  • Shyann Hooker, 26, Barbourville, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
  • Charles West, 64, Barbourville, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense methamphetamine)
  • Deborah Parks, 69, Richmond:  failure to appear
  • Terry Rawlins, 43, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)
  • Rebecca Hunter, 39, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)
  • Heather King, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
  • Isaac Baker, 40, Campton:  probation violation for felony offense (2 counts)
  • David Begley, 39, Bulan:  failure to appear; stop/stand/park or limited access highway; operating on a suspended operator’s license; failure eof non-owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree,  2nd offense (less than 2 D.U. drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container 2nd or greater offense; theft by deception – include cold checks under $10,000; failure to appear
  • Bobby Fore, 60, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); tampering with physical evidence
  • Jamie Fleming, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear
  • Justin Richardson, 32, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant
  • Gene Morrow, 29, Berea:  fugitive from another state – warrant required
  • Olympia Ross, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified
  • Wendell Goodman, 40, Booneville:  failure to appear, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
  • Crystal Rose, 49, Irvine:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

Tags

Recommended for you