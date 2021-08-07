Madison County Detention Center: August 5, 2021
  • Fred Reed, 31, Richmond:  no operator’s – moped license; probation violation (for technical violation); receiving stolen property $10,000 or more
  •  Thomas Hoffman, 26, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
  • Pepsi Hooker, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear
  • Shawn Murphy, 50, Owingsville:  probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear
  • Johnny Powell, 27, Berea:  failure to appear
  • Terry Smith, 45, Richmond: 
  • Adam Sniff, 36, Berea:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

