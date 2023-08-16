Madison County Detention Center: August 6 - 9, 2023

Aug. 6
• Thomas Allen, 33, Irvine: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); menacing; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; resisting arrest
• Michael Bush, 34, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Sarah Elizabeth Firebaugh, 39, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Cassie Hoskins, 23, Mt. Vernon: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Thomas E. May, 61, Richmond: assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree
• Scott E. Plowman, 44, Irvine: failure to appear
• Emily Roberts, 19, Richmond: falsely reporting an incident; false report of an incident to law enforcement
• Jimmy Russell, 67, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Jerry Phillip Sanders, Jr., 56, Paris: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
Aug. 7
• April Dawn Baker, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
• John Davis, III, 23, Owensboro: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to wear seat belts; failure to or improper signal; reckless driving; improper equipment
• Elliott Dooley, 44, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Mark Hensley, 54, Gray: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Jennifer Lefevers, 46, Corbin: failure to appear
• Jacob D. Masters, 29, Richmond: failure to appear
• Brian Charles McGuire, 54, Shelbyville: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. opiates); prescription controlled substance not properly contained, 1st offense
• Jamal Asher Tafari Ball, 35, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• April Lynn Walker, 45, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Dennis William, 51, Mt. Vernon: probation violation (for felony offense)
Aug. 8
• Randall Carr, 45, Essie: failure to appear
• Thomas Brent Tyler Crowe, 31, Berea: escape, 2nd degree
• Shannon Lewis Durham, 41, Berea: one headlight; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security -1st offense; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card
• Larry Flannery, 25, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); criminal mischief, 2nd degree
• Tasya Daile Gibson, 40, Berea: probation violation, for felony offense (2 counts)
• Christopher D. Gilpin, 29, Nicholasville: hold for court
• Alexius M. Hamilton, 27, Lexington: aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 28 grams fentanyl)
• Tina Hoskins, 36, Richmond: hold for court
• Elizabeth Isaacs, 43, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Ricardo Donte Owens Johnson, 35, Lexington: failure to appear
• Damien Lucas Lebourhis, 27, Richmond: probation violation for felony offense (2 counts); resisting arrest; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Alicia J. Robinson, 47, Jenkins: hold for court
• Jimmy Rodgers, 39, Pikeville: hold for court
• Amy Melissa Sebastian, 47, Corbin: hold for court
• Shauna Michelle Steger, 37, not given: hold for court
Aug. 9
• Michael Andrew Armstrong, 53, failure to appear
• Heather Brannon, 34, Winchester: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jason Lee Renfro, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
• John Wayne Medley, 47, Richmond: hold for court
• Joshua Edward Poff, 25, Cincinnati, Ohio: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Erick Wood, 24, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Floyd Espey, 38, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Joshua Wayne Callahan, 35, Paint Lick: failure to appear
• Raymond Richard Harris, 45, Berea: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
• Shannon Lewis Durham, 41, Berea: failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Nancy Ann Howard, 39, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Tylor A. Miller. 27, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Matthew Shoudy, 41, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
• Taylor A. White, 26, Richmond: failure to appear
