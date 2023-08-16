Madison County Detention Center: August 6 - 9, 2023

Aug. 6

• Thomas Allen, 33, Irvine:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); menacing; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; resisting arrest

• Michael Bush, 34, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Sarah Elizabeth Firebaugh, 39, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Cassie Hoskins, 23, Mt. Vernon:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Thomas E. May, 61, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree

• Scott E. Plowman, 44, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Emily Roberts, 19, Richmond:  falsely reporting an incident; false report of an incident to law enforcement

• Jimmy Russell, 67, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Jerry Phillip Sanders, Jr., 56, Paris:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

Aug. 7

• April Dawn Baker, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

• John Davis, III, 23, Owensboro:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to wear seat belts; failure to or improper signal; reckless driving; improper equipment

• Elliott Dooley, 44, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Mark Hensley, 54, Gray:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Jennifer Lefevers, 46, Corbin:  failure to appear

• Jacob D. Masters, 29, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Brian Charles McGuire, 54, Shelbyville:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. opiates); prescription controlled substance not properly contained, 1st offense

• Jamal Asher Tafari Ball, 35, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• April Lynn Walker, 45, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Dennis William, 51, Mt. Vernon:  probation violation (for felony offense)

Aug. 8

• Randall Carr, 45, Essie:  failure to appear

• Thomas Brent Tyler Crowe, 31, Berea:  escape, 2nd degree 

• Shannon Lewis Durham, 41, Berea: one headlight; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security -1st offense; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card

• Larry Flannery, 25, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); criminal mischief, 2nd degree

• Tasya Daile Gibson, 40, Berea:  probation violation, for felony offense (2 counts)

• Christopher D. Gilpin, 29, Nicholasville:  hold for court

• Alexius M. Hamilton, 27, Lexington:  aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 28 grams fentanyl)

• Tina Hoskins, 36, Richmond:  hold for court

• Elizabeth Isaacs, 43, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Ricardo Donte Owens Johnson, 35, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Damien Lucas Lebourhis, 27, Richmond:  probation violation for felony offense (2 counts); resisting arrest; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Alicia J. Robinson, 47, Jenkins:  hold for court

• Jimmy Rodgers, 39, Pikeville:  hold for court

• Amy Melissa Sebastian, 47, Corbin:  hold for court

• Shauna Michelle Steger, 37, not given:  hold for court

Aug. 9

• Michael Andrew Armstrong, 53, failure to appear

• Heather Brannon, 34, Winchester:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jason Lee Renfro, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

• John Wayne Medley, 47, Richmond:  hold for court

• Joshua Edward Poff, 25, Cincinnati, Ohio:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Erick Wood, 24, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Floyd Espey, 38, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Joshua Wayne Callahan, 35, Paint Lick:  failure to appear

• Raymond Richard Harris, 45, Berea:  possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

• Shannon Lewis Durham, 41, Berea:  failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Nancy Ann Howard, 39, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Tylor A. Miller. 27, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Matthew Shoudy, 41, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury

• Taylor A. White, 26, Richmond:  failure to appear

