Madison County Detention Center: August 6, 2021
  • Iva Wallace, 49, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense; contempt of court, libel/slander/resistance to order
  • Jordan Bailey, 33, not specified; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
  • Joseph Sell, 27, Berea:  failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; license to be in possession; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
  • Samuel Sell, 24, Berea:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
  • Thomas Birl, 51, Richmond:  murder, arson, 1st degree, tampering with physical evidence, criminal mischief, 1st degree; receiving stolen property (firearm)
  • Tia Chavez, 34, St. Paul, Minnesota:  careless driving; violation of part 395 Federal Safety Regulation – hours of service for drivers; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

