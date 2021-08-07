- Iva Wallace, 49, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense; contempt of court, libel/slander/resistance to order
- Jordan Bailey, 33, not specified; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
- Joseph Sell, 27, Berea: failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; license to be in possession; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
- Samuel Sell, 24, Berea: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
- Thomas Birl, 51, Richmond: murder, arson, 1st degree, tampering with physical evidence, criminal mischief, 1st degree; receiving stolen property (firearm)
- Tia Chavez, 34, St. Paul, Minnesota: careless driving; violation of part 395 Federal Safety Regulation – hours of service for drivers; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
Tags
Recommended for you
Special Publications
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Southeast announces mask mandate effective Aug. 6
- COVID surge prompts new guidelines in Knox County
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for 6-10-21
- Village Apothecary - Moderna and J&J Vaccines Available!
- Outdoor Truths
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for May 29, 2021
- Owsley Co Health Center Covid-19 Vaccines
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
Latest News
- Madison County Detention Center: August 6, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center: August 5, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center: August 4, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center: August 3, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center: August 2, 2021
- Stoops, Coen in no hurry to choose a starting quarterback
- 80% of Kentucky's counties now in COVID 'red zone'
- Reflection: Berea Citizen Archives: Aug. 6, 1998
Most Popular
Articles
- Chris and Gracie Hager
- Victims, alleged shooter in double homicide identified
- According to police citation weapon used in the death of Richmond couple was stolen from West Virginia
- Graffiti not part of the glory on Hagan’s Mill Road
- Eastside Community Church mourning tragic loss of couple
- AG rules Richmond Police Department violated Open Records Act
- EKU, Hyster-Yale form education partnership
- Suspect in double homicide charged with murder, arson
- Madison County Schools plans full return to in-person learning; masks recommended, not required
- Madison County Detention Center: August 1, 2021
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.