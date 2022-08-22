Madison County Detention Center: August 7 - 10, 2022

Aug. 7

 

• Brooklyn Michael Reese, 19, Paris:  speeding 8 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol under 21 years of age .02-.07

• Hannah M. Fabbro, 25, Flint, Michigan: careless driving; disregarding stop sign; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); no registration plates; no registration receipt

• Ashley Dee Lamb, 35, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Derek Clayton Lefler, 37, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Johnny Powell, 28, Berea:  failure to appear

• Felicia F. Campbell, 39, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); criminal mischief, 2nd degree

 

Aug. 8

 

• Dax Durham, 45, Berea:  no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to comply with helmet law under 20 years of age; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); FAILURE TO APPEAR

• Robert Ryan Maggard, 38, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Netta J. Murphy, 32, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Randy A. Shell, Jr., 27, Lexington:  probation violation (for technical violation)

•. Stephanie Rader, 30, Nicholasville:  failure to appear

• Tara N. Coffey, 30, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Marcia D. Moore, 71, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; failure to produce insurance card

• Phillip Shane Duff, 48, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

 

Aug. 9 

 

• Shelton King, 28, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• David Arvin, 37, Stanton:  failure to appear

• Jessica Ashton Brooke Winkler, 26, Richmond:  failure to appear

• William Keith Ballard, 29, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Christopher Beaty, 30, Dry Ridge:  hold for court

• Crystal Dawn Ashcraft, 42, Mt. Vernon:  hold for court

• Jordan W. Graham, 35, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Mark W. Jackson, 52, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

 

Aug. 10

 

• Kristy Napier, 41, Irvine:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; failure to appear

• Deeliah Lynn Spivey, 45, Tyner:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Michael Fox, 42, Irvine:  failure to wear seat belts; obstructed vision and/or windshield; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; rear license not illuminated; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 3rd; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Beverly J. Bath, 59, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• John Thomas Harris, 43, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Robin Goins, 49, Richmond:  wanton endangerment, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Timothy Phelps, 56, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical offense)

• William Lee Lawson, 49, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Jordan D. Smither, 29, Versailles:  hold for court

• William McVay, 31, East Bernstadt:  hold for court

• Craig A. Taylor, 34, Versailles:  hold for court

• Timothy S. Helton, 41, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Brian Doty, 55, Berea:  hold for court

• Charlie Wade Reams, 32, Berea:  harassment – physical contact – no injury

• Jared M. Tyson, 37, Louisville:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Meghan Lee Kenny, 32, St. Louis, Missouri:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 0.8- 1st (aggravated circumstances); operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle

• Brandy Nicole Mullins, 36, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Karey Renee Dillon, 46, Berea:  no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; license to be in possession; driving on suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Justin Banks, 35, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of synthetic drugs – 1st offense

