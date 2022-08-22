Madison County Detention Center: August 7 - 10, 2022

Aug. 7
• Brooklyn Michael Reese, 19, Paris: speeding 8 mph over limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol under 21 years of age .02-.07
• Hannah M. Fabbro, 25, Flint, Michigan: careless driving; disregarding stop sign; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); no registration plates; no registration receipt
• Ashley Dee Lamb, 35, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Derek Clayton Lefler, 37, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Johnny Powell, 28, Berea: failure to appear
• Felicia F. Campbell, 39, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); criminal mischief, 2nd degree
Aug. 8
• Dax Durham, 45, Berea: no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to comply with helmet law under 20 years of age; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); FAILURE TO APPEAR
• Robert Ryan Maggard, 38, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Netta J. Murphy, 32, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Randy A. Shell, Jr., 27, Lexington: probation violation (for technical violation)
•. Stephanie Rader, 30, Nicholasville: failure to appear
• Tara N. Coffey, 30, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Marcia D. Moore, 71, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; failure to produce insurance card
• Phillip Shane Duff, 48, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
Aug. 9
• Shelton King, 28, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• David Arvin, 37, Stanton: failure to appear
• Jessica Ashton Brooke Winkler, 26, Richmond: failure to appear
• William Keith Ballard, 29, Richmond: failure to appear
• Christopher Beaty, 30, Dry Ridge: hold for court
• Crystal Dawn Ashcraft, 42, Mt. Vernon: hold for court
• Jordan W. Graham, 35, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Mark W. Jackson, 52, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Aug. 10
• Kristy Napier, 41, Irvine: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; failure to appear
• Deeliah Lynn Spivey, 45, Tyner: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Michael Fox, 42, Irvine: failure to wear seat belts; obstructed vision and/or windshield; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; rear license not illuminated; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 3rd; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Beverly J. Bath, 59, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• John Thomas Harris, 43, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Robin Goins, 49, Richmond: wanton endangerment, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Timothy Phelps, 56, Richmond: probation violation (for technical offense)
• William Lee Lawson, 49, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Jordan D. Smither, 29, Versailles: hold for court
• William McVay, 31, East Bernstadt: hold for court
• Craig A. Taylor, 34, Versailles: hold for court
• Timothy S. Helton, 41, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Brian Doty, 55, Berea: hold for court
• Charlie Wade Reams, 32, Berea: harassment – physical contact – no injury
• Jared M. Tyson, 37, Louisville: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Meghan Lee Kenny, 32, St. Louis, Missouri: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 0.8- 1st (aggravated circumstances); operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle
• Brandy Nicole Mullins, 36, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Karey Renee Dillon, 46, Berea: no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; license to be in possession; driving on suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Justin Banks, 35, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of synthetic drugs – 1st offense
