Aug. 7
• Frances Harris, 23, Richmond, failure to appear
• Stephanie May, 27, Berea, parole violation (for technical violation), serving warrant (for other police agency)
• Timothy McIntosh, 57, Pineville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest
• Devon McKeehan, 23, Berea, receiving stolen property under $10,000, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence-substance, probation violation (for felony offense)
Aug. 8
• Timothy Brockman, 52, Waco, failure to or improper signal, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Jeremy Cain, 41, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of controlled substance (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Alando Dixon, 29, Richmond, assault
• Brittany Downs, 28, Nicholasville, wanton endangerment
• Yolanda Hernandez, 24, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500
• Lincoln Jackson, 32, Richmond, communication device violation, operating on a suspended or revoked license, traffic in controlled substance (heroin), traffic in controlled substance (> or = 2 GMS methamphetamine), possession of handgun by convicted felon, possession of firearm by convicted felon, traffic in controlled substance, possession or marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, traffic in marijuana, know fraudulently use ID card or elec code for benefits, possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified) (two counts)
• Christopher Madden, 41, Berea, assault
• Armando Muzquiz, 21, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500
• Sabrina Neeley, 32, McKee, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Sarah Pruitt, 39, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense) (three counts), traffic in controlled substance (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, traffic in controlled substance (> or = 2 GMS methamphetamine), promoting contraband
• Orville Richardson, 37, Paducah, criminal trespassing
• Timothy Rogers, 31, Richmond, possession of controlled substance (heroin), no tail lamps, operating vehicle with expired operators license
• Sherri Winburn, 29, Richmond, possession of controlled substance
Aug. 9
• Beau Anderson, 35, Winchester, speeding 26 MPH or > speed limit, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), failure to wear seatbelts, resisting arrest, disregarding traffic control device- traffic light, criminal mischief
• Anthony Creech, 32, Nicholasville, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, assault
• Gabino Diaz Ramirez, 21, Cincinnati, failure to appear
• James Keeney, 37, Waco, driving on DUI suspended license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), reckless driving, theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $500 or more but under $10,000
• Steven Miller, 30, Mt. Sterling, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jolan Muldong, 29, Richmond, speeding 19 MPH over limit, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol
• Dusitn Walers, 40, Richmond, failure to appear
• James Winkler, 40, Richmond, assault, strangulation
• Kenneth Wise, 37, Richmond, serving weekends
Aug. 10
• Jack Coleman, 35, Harrodsburg, criminal trespassing, menacing, terroristic threatening
• Brian Durham, 32, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security
• Jamie Eads, 40, Richmond, criminal trespassing
• Samuel Geames, 37, Waco, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
• Chelsey Geiger, 26, Berea, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Misty Guyton, 40, Richmond, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), giving officer false identifying information
• Paula Price, 47, Richmond, failure to appear
• Emmanuel Pugh, 33, Berea, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Josh Roark, 24, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500
• Matthew Scott, 38, Lenoit TN, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Derrico Wallace,31, Hamtramck MI, serving time
• Adam Wren, 29, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol;/substance, possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
Aug. 11
• Harold Craft, 50, Richmond, receiving stolen property under $10,000, obscuring the identity of a machine $500 < $10,000
• Judy Lawless, 49, London, traffic in a controlled substance (> or = 20 BUT), possession of a controlled substance (heroin), traffic in a controlled substance (
• Amber Lorman, 34, London, traffic in a controlled substance (< or = 20 BUT), possession of controlled substance (heroin), traffic in controlled substance (
• Isaac Polly, 20, Richmond, engaging in organized crime
• Susan Riley, 35, Georgetown, serving time
• Keven Sparks, 29, Berea, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, assault
• Kenny Wagers, 41, Manchester, careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked license, traffic in a controlled substance (> or =20 BUT), possession of a controlled substance (heroin), traffic in a controlled substance (< 2 GMS methamphetamine)
• Monica Wiley, 33, Richmond, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor) (two counts)
Aug 12
• Darryl Bright Jr., 29, Lexington, criminal trespassing, fleeing or evading police (on foot)
• Levi Cossey, 33, Killen TX, failure to appear
• Grannemadd Dean, 55, Ormand Beach FL, improper use of left lane- overtaking vehicle, possession of marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence- substance, C.D.L
• Jessie Foster, 42, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense) (two counts), possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified)
• Crystal Sizemore, 41, Berea, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500
• Zachariah Willis 31, Berea, assault, unlawful imprisonment
• James Young, 40, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence- alcohol, strangulation, assault, wanton endangerment
Aug 13
• Kelly Cheeks, 47, Lancaster, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), illegal possession of legend drug, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, failure to appear
• Roneil Cornelison, 43, Richmond, serving time
• Theresa Crank, 37, Lexington, failure to appear
• Angelo Ghani, 31, Atlanta GA, fugitive (warrant not required)
• Christopher Howard, 30, Berea, alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Nathaniel Yurt, 42, Lexington, failure to appear
