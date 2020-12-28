Dec. 10
• William Jones, 49, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant, failure to or improper signal, no operators-moped license, failure to produce insurance card, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree (drug unspecified)
• Bobbi Evans, 37, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Doris Riddell, 54, Irvine, failure to appear
Dec. 11
• Michelle Stuckert, 45, Berea, fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Stevie Caldwell, 28, Richmond, strangulation 1st degree, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
• Gail Adams, 38, Crab Orchard, driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense
• Delores Spicer, 63, Crab Orchard, failure to appear
Dec. 12
• John Kemper, 44, Berea, failure to appear
• James Linville, 49, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (189A.010(1D) – 1st, no registration plates
• Sylvia Whittamore, 51, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)
• William Whittamore, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
Dec. 13
• Nicholas Bryant, 28, Berea, assault 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)
• Tammie Abner, 58, Berea, failure to appear
• Rebecca Tackett, 22, Waco, failure to appear
• Joshua Courtney, 36, Richmond, failure to appear
• Deborah Wagoner, 40, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking or disp. under $500, criminal trespassing 3rd degree
