Berea jail tracker

Dec. 10

  William Jones, 49, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant, failure to or improper signal, no operators-moped license, failure to produce insurance card, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree (drug unspecified)

• Bobbi Evans, 37, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia

• Doris Riddell, 54, Irvine, failure to appear

 

Dec. 11

• Michelle Stuckert, 45, Berea, fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Stevie Caldwell, 28, Richmond, strangulation 1st degree, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury

• Gail Adams, 38, Crab Orchard, driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense

• Delores Spicer, 63, Crab Orchard, failure to appear

 

Dec. 12

• John Kemper, 44, Berea, failure to appear

• James Linville, 49, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (189A.010(1D) – 1st, no registration plates

• Sylvia Whittamore, 51, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)

• William Whittamore, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

 

Dec. 13

 • Nicholas Bryant, 28, Berea, assault 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)

• Tammie Abner, 58, Berea, failure to appear

• Rebecca Tackett, 22, Waco, failure to appear

• Joshua Courtney, 36, Richmond, failure to appear

• Deborah Wagoner, 40, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking or disp. under $500, criminal trespassing 3rd degree

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you