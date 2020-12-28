Berea jail tracker

Dec. 14

• Samuel Geames, 37, Waco, menacing, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, failure to appear, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/sec 1st offense

• Ricky Lovins, 61, Alexandria, KY, serving parole violation warrant

• Deonta Singleton, 18, Richmond, fugitive from another state – warrant required (2 counts)

• Donnie Barnes,33, McKee, KY, theft by unlawful taking or disposition parts/contents from a vehicle valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Sandra Lambert, 44, Sand Gap, KY, failure to appear (2 counts), contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order (2 counts)

• Joseph Lutes, 30, Richmond, failure to appear

• Joshua Doherty, 46, Covington, KY, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), buy/possess- drug paraphernalia

• Willy Murray, 28, Richmond, engaging in organized crime, theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $500 or more but under $10,000, possession of burglary tools

• Cherokee Williams, 25, Mt. Sterling, KY, serving time

• James Davis, 50, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Derrick McKinney, 35, Richmond, receiving stolen property under $10,000, persistent felony offender I, probation violation (for felony offense), illegal possession of a legend drug

• Bud Hembree, 47, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order (2 counts), improper equipment, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

 

Dec. 15

• Crayvone Richie, 24, Richmond, speeding 19 mph over limit, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A) – 1st, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense, failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt, failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession

• Patricia Keith, 48, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and second offenses)

• Tamara Willis, 29, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 2nd offense (heroin), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), probation violation (for felony offense)

 

Dec. 16

• James Locklear, 38, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, strangulation 1st degree, terroristic threatening 3rd degree

* Robert Brown, 52, Berea, failure to appear

• Michael Taylor, 46 Richmond, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense ((methamphetamine), probation violation (for felony offense)

• Zachary Harold, 27, Richmond, failure to appear

• Victoria Harold, 33, Richmond, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)

• Melissa Lear, 48, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, failure to appear

• Crystal Ashcraft, 41, Richmond, failure to appear (3 counts)

• Donna Renfro, 49, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Christopher Ponder, 46, Berea, violation of a Kentucky DVO/EPO

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you