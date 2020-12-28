Dec. 14
• Samuel Geames, 37, Waco, menacing, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, failure to appear, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/sec 1st offense
• Ricky Lovins, 61, Alexandria, KY, serving parole violation warrant
• Deonta Singleton, 18, Richmond, fugitive from another state – warrant required (2 counts)
• Donnie Barnes,33, McKee, KY, theft by unlawful taking or disposition parts/contents from a vehicle valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Sandra Lambert, 44, Sand Gap, KY, failure to appear (2 counts), contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order (2 counts)
• Joseph Lutes, 30, Richmond, failure to appear
• Joshua Doherty, 46, Covington, KY, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), buy/possess- drug paraphernalia
• Willy Murray, 28, Richmond, engaging in organized crime, theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $500 or more but under $10,000, possession of burglary tools
• Cherokee Williams, 25, Mt. Sterling, KY, serving time
• James Davis, 50, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Derrick McKinney, 35, Richmond, receiving stolen property under $10,000, persistent felony offender I, probation violation (for felony offense), illegal possession of a legend drug
• Bud Hembree, 47, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order (2 counts), improper equipment, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Dec. 15
• Crayvone Richie, 24, Richmond, speeding 19 mph over limit, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A) – 1st, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense, failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt, failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession
• Patricia Keith, 48, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and second offenses)
• Tamara Willis, 29, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 2nd offense (heroin), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), probation violation (for felony offense)
Dec. 16
• James Locklear, 38, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, strangulation 1st degree, terroristic threatening 3rd degree
* Robert Brown, 52, Berea, failure to appear
• Michael Taylor, 46 Richmond, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense ((methamphetamine), probation violation (for felony offense)
• Zachary Harold, 27, Richmond, failure to appear
• Victoria Harold, 33, Richmond, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
• Melissa Lear, 48, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, failure to appear
• Crystal Ashcraft, 41, Richmond, failure to appear (3 counts)
• Donna Renfro, 49, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Christopher Ponder, 46, Berea, violation of a Kentucky DVO/EPO
