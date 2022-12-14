Madison County Detention Center: December 1 - 3, 2022

Dec. 1
• Raymond Richard Harris, 44, Richmond: failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Justin W. Banks, 23, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Matthew Jordan Young, 27, Mt. Vernon: hold for court
• Kyle Edward Broaddus, 40, not given: hold for court
• Jeremiah Wilson, 35, Richmond: hold for court
• James W. Edwards, 51, Berea: non-payment of fines; probation violation (for felony offense)
• Scotty A. Vanwinkle, 46, Berea: failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense); theft of identity of another without consent; giving officer false identifying information
• Claudetta Isaacs, 46, Berea: serving warrant (for other police agency)
• Steven Oscar Saylor, 45, Berea: parole violation (for felony offense) – 2 counts; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts); contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Jonathan Ritchie, 38, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Charles Molands, 31, Irvine: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Vincent Francis Pickens, 66, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess endangering the welfare of a minor; trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st degree (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); manslaughter, 2nd degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or greater than 10 D.U. opiates)
• Brenda Murrell, 38, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; endangering the welfare of a minor
• James Lee Slagle, 50, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense) – 2 counts; failure of non-operator to maintain required insurance/security -1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)
Dec. 2
• Floyd H. Burton, 39, Winchester: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Woodard W. Smith, 42, Manchester: criminal mischief – 2nd degree; theft by unlawful taking parts from vehicle, $500 but less than $1,000; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Anthony T. Gilliam, 30, London: failure to appear
• Julie N. Wojno, 29, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; reckless driving
• Grant Monroe, 47, Winchester: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Eric D. Cole, 37, London: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Lindsay Johnson, 29, Georgetown: probation violation (for felony offense); non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Kenneth Collins, 35, Cynthiana: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); importing carfentanil, fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives; advertise controlled substance in non-approved pub 2nd or greater offense
• Lewis Rogers, 58, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Angela Marie Brown, 42, Versailles, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Kristen N. Bromwell, 30, Berea: failure to appear
• Christopher Hensley, 48, East Bernstadt: failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Kaylee Morris, 19, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of marijuana
• Jordyn Conn, 22, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Jaden Elizabeth Thompson, 21, London: theft by deception -include cold checks; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Marylynn Grant, 51, Berea: falsely reporting an incident; menacing, resisting arrest
Dec. 3
• Joshua Ray Holden, 40, Waco: failure to appear; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; prescription-controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified
• Kelsey Taulbee, 24, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2dn offense); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Deshawn C. Warford, 23, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; unauthorized use of a vehicle – 1st offense; leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid or assistance
• Laura Kearns, 35, Richmond: criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 years of age or under; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
• Dorothy Epling, 67, Berea: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
