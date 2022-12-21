Madison County Detention Center: December 11 - 14, 2022

Dec. 11

• Charles Stephan Sparks, 52, Richmond:  careless driving; no registration receipt; no registration plates; operating vehicle with expired operator’s license; license to be in possession; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); failure to appear (3 counts)

• John Stephen McPhearson, 41, Richmond:  failure to appear

• James Jenson, Jr., 18, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Chad David Gabbard, 38, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); probation violation – felony offense (2 counts)

 

Dec. 12

• Jeremy Douglas Gadd, 32, Louisville:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Barry Scott Roberts, 49, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Freddy Delgado, 21, Richmond:  video voyeurism

• Travis Orville Jones, 37, Berea:  probation violation – for technical violation

• Julia Childers, 47, Richmond:  probation violation – for technical violation; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified

• Gregory Gene Hannah, 38, Ashland:  serving time

• Haskell Shawn Varney, 50, Lancaster:  alcohol intoxication (1st and 2nd offense); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess 

• Ronald Dean Mullins, 42, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Bradley Clay Means, 39, Richmond:  driving without license/negligence in accident; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Skye Lee Greene, 35, Irvine:  probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)

 

Dec. 13

• Sabrina Nicole Hensley, 38, Orlando:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 but less than $1,000

• Joshua Lee Perrin, 25, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jonathan Paul, 31, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Seth F. Merida, 30, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); possession of a controlled substance – drug unspecified

• Corey E. Skiles, 30, Carrie:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Brandon D. Littleton, 38, Winchester:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• James Gregory McKinney, 46, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Gary Andrew Daniels, 34, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense

• Kymberly R. Downs, 37, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 but less than $1,000

• Gary Travis Moore, 36, Richmond:  sodomy, 1st degree; rape, 1st degree; sexual abuse, 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age; use of a minor (under 16) in a sexual performance; incest

• Angel E. Moore, 34, Richmond:  sodomy, 1st degree; rape, 1st degree; sexual abuse, 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age; use of a minor (under 16) in a sexual performance; incest

• Steven Cody Lane, 23, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• David E. Thacker, 53, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

 

Dec. 14

• Conley Brian McIntosh, III:  probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts); failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others

• Garney E. Smith, 22, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others; fraudulent use of a credit card

Nicole Kaitlyn Foxx, 25, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury)

• Ashley Marie Patterson, 25, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Jacob Stewart, 26, Mt. Vernon:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Jarrett T. Masters, 20, Richmond:  probation violation (juvenile public offense)

• Roseanna M. Brown, 49, Richmond:  abandonment of a minor; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; criminal abuse, 2nd degree

• Kyster C. Rose, 29, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Destaney R. Means, 28, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd degree (methamphetamine)

• Daniel Damrell, 30, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams of cocaine); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; failure to appear

Recommended for you