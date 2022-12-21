Madison County Detention Center: December 11 - 14, 2022

Dec. 11
• Charles Stephan Sparks, 52, Richmond: careless driving; no registration receipt; no registration plates; operating vehicle with expired operator’s license; license to be in possession; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); failure to appear (3 counts)
• John Stephen McPhearson, 41, Richmond: failure to appear
• James Jenson, Jr., 18, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Chad David Gabbard, 38, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); probation violation – felony offense (2 counts)
Dec. 12
• Jeremy Douglas Gadd, 32, Louisville: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Barry Scott Roberts, 49, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Freddy Delgado, 21, Richmond: video voyeurism
• Travis Orville Jones, 37, Berea: probation violation – for technical violation
• Julia Childers, 47, Richmond: probation violation – for technical violation; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified
• Gregory Gene Hannah, 38, Ashland: serving time
• Haskell Shawn Varney, 50, Lancaster: alcohol intoxication (1st and 2nd offense); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Ronald Dean Mullins, 42, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Bradley Clay Means, 39, Richmond: driving without license/negligence in accident; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Skye Lee Greene, 35, Irvine: probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)
Dec. 13
• Sabrina Nicole Hensley, 38, Orlando: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 but less than $1,000
• Joshua Lee Perrin, 25, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jonathan Paul, 31, Lexington: failure to appear
• Seth F. Merida, 30, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); possession of a controlled substance – drug unspecified
• Corey E. Skiles, 30, Carrie: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Brandon D. Littleton, 38, Winchester: probation violation (for technical violation)
• James Gregory McKinney, 46, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Gary Andrew Daniels, 34, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense
• Kymberly R. Downs, 37, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 but less than $1,000
• Gary Travis Moore, 36, Richmond: sodomy, 1st degree; rape, 1st degree; sexual abuse, 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age; use of a minor (under 16) in a sexual performance; incest
• Angel E. Moore, 34, Richmond: sodomy, 1st degree; rape, 1st degree; sexual abuse, 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age; use of a minor (under 16) in a sexual performance; incest
• Steven Cody Lane, 23, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• David E. Thacker, 53, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
Dec. 14
• Conley Brian McIntosh, III: probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts); failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others
• Garney E. Smith, 22, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others; fraudulent use of a credit card
Nicole Kaitlyn Foxx, 25, Richmond: assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury)
• Ashley Marie Patterson, 25, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Jacob Stewart, 26, Mt. Vernon: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Jarrett T. Masters, 20, Richmond: probation violation (juvenile public offense)
• Roseanna M. Brown, 49, Richmond: abandonment of a minor; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; criminal abuse, 2nd degree
• Kyster C. Rose, 29, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Destaney R. Means, 28, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd degree (methamphetamine)
• Daniel Damrell, 30, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams of cocaine); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; failure to appear
