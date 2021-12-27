Madison County Detention Center: December 12 - 15, 2021

Dec. 12

• Nelson Kerry Graves, 59, Lexington:  theft of mail matter

• Timothy Wayne Bartlett, 55, Irvine:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Tyler S. Hacker, 24, Berea:  disregarding a traffic control device – traffic light; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st 

• Seth P. Marks, 23, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence – 1st; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Mario Christopher Castrejon-Rodreguez, 20, Lancaster:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol under 21 years of age .02 - .07

• Orville Richardson, 38, Waco:  burglary, 2nd degree; harassment – physical contact – no injury; persistent felony offender I; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; criminal trespass – 1st degree

• Colton N. Cochran, 20, Berea:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree

• Arthur Ray, 58, Berea:  failure to appear

• Meiondre Edmonds, 24, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Glenden Michael Settles, 35, Berea:  failure to appear

• Eric G. Powell, 42, Campton:  failure to appear

 Dec. 13

• Daniel Adams, 41, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense – heroin; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense – drug unspecified

• Derrick Parks, 37, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• James Denny, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Breana Nicole Foster, 22, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Fred Lainhart, 37, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury

• Amber Ann Austing, 36, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear

• Katie I. Means, 21, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• William Masters, 49, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Amy Wylie, 44, Lexington:  failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; resisting arrest; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• James Robert Cornett, 39, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

Dec. 14

• Kendra M. Walling, 30, London:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 but less than $1,000

• Ryan Andrew Paolantino, 39, East Bernstadt:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Martin W. Moore, 46, Richmond:  flagrant non-support’ possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine)

• Erick Jackson, 36, Louisville:  failure to appear

• Shauntaria Brown, 29, Richmond:  hold for court

• Conley McIntosh, 34, not given:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Christopher Golden, 37, Cynthiana:  failure to appear

• Jeffery Hardy, 60, Irvine:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• James M. Smith, 57, Waco:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Mary M. Dray, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Steven T. Owens, 24, Stanford:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)

Dec. 15

• Scott Plowman, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Michael T. Porter, 31, Ewing:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Jeremy Cain, 42, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Donte Gibson, 31, Richmond:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Rayanna Brock, 21, Hustonville:  serving time

• Tyler Carpenter, 26, Lexington:  failure to appear (3 counts); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor 

• Mary Lou Riley, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear

• James A. Clay, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Michelle Nicoloe Wilson, 46, Berea:  failure to appear

• Michael Karl Fields, 35, Richmond:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Carlos Zuniga, 29, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; no operator’s – moped license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense: possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle

