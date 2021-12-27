Madison County Detention Center: December 12 - 15, 2021

Dec. 12
• Nelson Kerry Graves, 59, Lexington: theft of mail matter
• Timothy Wayne Bartlett, 55, Irvine: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Tyler S. Hacker, 24, Berea: disregarding a traffic control device – traffic light; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Seth P. Marks, 23, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence – 1st; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Mario Christopher Castrejon-Rodreguez, 20, Lancaster: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol under 21 years of age .02 - .07
• Orville Richardson, 38, Waco: burglary, 2nd degree; harassment – physical contact – no injury; persistent felony offender I; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; criminal trespass – 1st degree
• Colton N. Cochran, 20, Berea: wanton endangerment – 1st degree
• Arthur Ray, 58, Berea: failure to appear
• Meiondre Edmonds, 24, Lexington: failure to appear
• Glenden Michael Settles, 35, Berea: failure to appear
• Eric G. Powell, 42, Campton: failure to appear
Dec. 13
• Daniel Adams, 41, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense – heroin; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense – drug unspecified
• Derrick Parks, 37, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• James Denny, 47, Richmond: failure to appear
• Breana Nicole Foster, 22, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Fred Lainhart, 37, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
• Amber Ann Austing, 36, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
• Katie I. Means, 21, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• William Masters, 49, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Amy Wylie, 44, Lexington: failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; resisting arrest; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• James Robert Cornett, 39, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
Dec. 14
• Kendra M. Walling, 30, London: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 but less than $1,000
• Ryan Andrew Paolantino, 39, East Bernstadt: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Martin W. Moore, 46, Richmond: flagrant non-support’ possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 3rd or greater offense (methamphetamine)
• Erick Jackson, 36, Louisville: failure to appear
• Shauntaria Brown, 29, Richmond: hold for court
• Conley McIntosh, 34, not given: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Christopher Golden, 37, Cynthiana: failure to appear
• Jeffery Hardy, 60, Irvine: failure to appear (2 counts)
• James M. Smith, 57, Waco: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Mary M. Dray, 43, Richmond: failure to appear
• Steven T. Owens, 24, Stanford: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)
Dec. 15
• Scott Plowman, 43, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Michael T. Porter, 31, Ewing: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Jeremy Cain, 42, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Donte Gibson, 31, Richmond: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Rayanna Brock, 21, Hustonville: serving time
• Tyler Carpenter, 26, Lexington: failure to appear (3 counts); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Mary Lou Riley, 40, Richmond: failure to appear
• James A. Clay, 36, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Michelle Nicoloe Wilson, 46, Berea: failure to appear
• Michael Karl Fields, 35, Richmond: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Carlos Zuniga, 29, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; no operator’s – moped license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense: possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.