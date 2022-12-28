Madison County Detention Center: December 15 - 17, 2022

Dec. 15

• Justin K. Dobbs, 23, Emmalena:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Benjamin Griffieth, 21, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Billy Halcomb, 57, Brodhead:  alcohol intoxication in public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Rhonda R. McDonald, 45, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for technical violation)

• James Miller, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Steven M. Miller, 32, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (5 counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; giving officer false identifying information

• Brandon Pennington, 36, South Shore:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Jordan Floyd Pitman, 37, Irvine:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Robert Harold Roberts, 60, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• David E. Thacker, 53, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Lynda Tudor, 46, Walton:  failure to appear (4 counts)

• James Warren, 36, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 4 grams cocaine)

• Misty Lynn Wilson, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

 

Dec. 16

• Justin Lee Cameron, 28, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear

• Erickson Hartman, 27, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Jennifer L. Money, 46, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Bobbie N. Potts, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear

• David E. Thacker, 53, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• James Ray Willis,33, Richmond:  public intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Candi L. Wright, 38, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

  

Dec. 17

• Deshawn K. Abbott, 36, Richmond:  public intoxication - controlled substance (excludes alcohol

• Jennifer D. Cox, 49, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Caleb Eller, 24, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Megan Johnson, 41, Mt. Sterling:  tampering with physical evidence

• Charles Brandon Kavanaugh, Jr., 35, Richmond:  resisting arrest; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)

• Nathaniel Allen Marks, 32, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Cheyenne Morrison, 30, Columbus, Ohio:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Guy Scott, 38, Irvine:  failure to wear seat belts; obstructed vision and/or windshield; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st 

• David E. Thacker, 53, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place, 3rd or greater offense in a 12-month period

• Iva Don Wallace, 51, Richmond:  probation violation for felony offense

