Madison County Detention Center: December 15 - 18, 2022

Dec. 15
• Justin K. Dobbs, 23, Emmalena: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Benjamin Griffieth, 21, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Billy Halcomb, 57, Brodhead: alcohol intoxication in public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Rhonda R. McDonald, 45, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for technical violation)
• James Miller, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• Steven M. Miller, 32, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (5 counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; giving officer false identifying information
• Brandon Pennington, 36, South Shore: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Jordan Floyd Pitman, 37, Irvine: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Robert Harold Roberts, 60, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• David E. Thacker, 53, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Lynda Tudor, 46, Walton: failure to appear (4 counts)
• James Warren, 36, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 4 grams cocaine)
• Misty Lynn Wilson, 39, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
Dec. 16
• Justin Lee Cameron, 28, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
• Erickson Hartman, 27, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Jennifer L. Money, 46, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Bobbie N. Potts, 37, Richmond: failure to appear
• David E. Thacker, 53, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• James Ray Willis,33, Richmond: public intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Candi L. Wright, 38, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Dec. 17
• Deshawn K. Abbott, 36, Richmond: public intoxication - controlled substance (excludes alcohol
• Jennifer D. Cox, 49, Irvine: failure to appear
• Caleb Eller, 24, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Megan Johnson, 41, Mt. Sterling: tampering with physical evidence
• Charles Brandon Kavanaugh, Jr., 35, Richmond: resisting arrest; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)
• Nathaniel Allen Marks, 32, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Cheyenne Morrison, 30, Columbus, Ohio: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Guy Scott, 38, Irvine: failure to wear seat belts; obstructed vision and/or windshield; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• David E. Thacker, 53, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place, 3rd or greater offense in a 12-month period
• Iva Don Wallace, 51, Richmond: probation violation for felony offense
