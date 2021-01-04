Dec. 17
• Amanda Burns, 37, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant
• Anthony Cates, 37, Berea, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, probation violation (for a technical violation)
• Paula Carrier, 36, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking/disposition under $500
• Michael Northern, 39, Richmond, rear license not illuminated, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st offense, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belts, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified), prescription controlled substance not in proper container 1st offense, failure to appear (2 counts)
Dec. 18
• Jessup Thomas, 29, Berea, violation probation (for felony offense)
• Kirsten Noble, 40, Richmond, giving officers false identifying information, theft of identity of another without consent, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, serving parole violation, possession of marijuana
• Kay Bullen, 30, Richmond, public intoxication (excludes alcohol), possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Erick Shankland, 35, Owingsville, KY, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A0.010(1A) 2nd (AGG CIR), operating on a suspended or revoked license, no registration plate, no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license
• Joseph Dawson, 45, Berea, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Micah Williams, 20, Berea, failure to appear (2 counts), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)
Dec. 19
• Victor Davis, 33, Berea, wanton endangerment 1st degree, promoting contraband 2nd degree
• David Taylor, 39, Stanford, KY contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
•Angela Philbeck, 42, Ravenna, KY, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (189A.010(1B) – 1st (AGG CIR), wanton endangerment 1st degree
• Crystal Long, 44, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
