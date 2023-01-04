Madison County Detention Center: December 18 - 20, 2022

Dec. 18

• Bobby Crepack, 35, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury

• Linville Hall, 62, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Alea Hight, 23, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Jessica Messer, 43, Irvine:  failure to appear; burglary, 2nd degree; theft by unlawful taking, all others, $500 but less than $1,000

• Zachary Potter, 23, Mt. Vernon:  fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); serving parole violation warrant

• Nathaniel Smith, 24, Richmond:  failure to illuminate head lamps; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st 

 

Dec. 19

• Newt Junior Carpenter, 40, Berea:  failure to appear

• John Fields, 53, Grayson:  serving parole violation warrant; giving officer false identifying information

• Della Justina Jones, 27, Berea:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Felix Klemes, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Cory Mowery, 26, Berea:  failure to appear

• Bruce Rose, 61, Sand Gap:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Donnie Dale Spivey, 53, Berea:  careless driving; failure to wear seat belts; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); license to be in possession

• Dustin Wade, 36, Rogersville, Tennessee:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)’ assault, 4th degree, minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree 

 

Dec. 20

• Loujack T. Bond, 35, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Patty Gilbert, 44, Lancaster:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Patrick Henry Hall, 46, Canada:  terroristic threatening, 2nd degree

• Valerie A. Lainhart, 42, McKee:  failure to appear

• Russell M. Masters, 52, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); murder

 

Dec. 21

• Amber Jere Babor, 35, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Brandy Bowman, 46, Lexington:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Johnathan T. Davis, 28, Mt. Vernon:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $1,000 but less than $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, controlled substance, under $10,000; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Chasity R. Murphy, 35, Lexington:  serving bench warrant for court (4 counts)

• Tameka Napier, 31, Irvine:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting (2 counts); failure to appear

• Jerry Lee Prater, Jr., 35, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Aaron Douglas Tate, 39, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant; operating vehicle with expired operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st

• Brandon James Smith, 40, Georgetown:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Joshua R. Venn, 43, Nicholasville:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Lee Wilson, 51, Louisville:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 0.8 -1st (aggravated circumstances)

