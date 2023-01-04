Madison County Detention Center: December 18 - 20, 2022

Dec. 18
• Bobby Crepack, 35, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
• Linville Hall, 62, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Alea Hight, 23, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Jessica Messer, 43, Irvine: failure to appear; burglary, 2nd degree; theft by unlawful taking, all others, $500 but less than $1,000
• Zachary Potter, 23, Mt. Vernon: fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); serving parole violation warrant
• Nathaniel Smith, 24, Richmond: failure to illuminate head lamps; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
Dec. 19
• Newt Junior Carpenter, 40, Berea: failure to appear
• John Fields, 53, Grayson: serving parole violation warrant; giving officer false identifying information
• Della Justina Jones, 27, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Felix Klemes, 24, Richmond: failure to appear
• Cory Mowery, 26, Berea: failure to appear
• Bruce Rose, 61, Sand Gap: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Donnie Dale Spivey, 53, Berea: careless driving; failure to wear seat belts; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); license to be in possession
• Dustin Wade, 36, Rogersville, Tennessee: assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)’ assault, 4th degree, minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree
Dec. 20
• Loujack T. Bond, 35, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Patty Gilbert, 44, Lancaster: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Patrick Henry Hall, 46, Canada: terroristic threatening, 2nd degree
• Valerie A. Lainhart, 42, McKee: failure to appear
• Russell M. Masters, 52, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); murder
Dec. 21
• Amber Jere Babor, 35, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Brandy Bowman, 46, Lexington: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Johnathan T. Davis, 28, Mt. Vernon: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $1,000 but less than $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, controlled substance, under $10,000; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Chasity R. Murphy, 35, Lexington: serving bench warrant for court (4 counts)
• Tameka Napier, 31, Irvine: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting (2 counts); failure to appear
• Jerry Lee Prater, Jr., 35, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Aaron Douglas Tate, 39, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; operating vehicle with expired operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st
• Brandon James Smith, 40, Georgetown: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Joshua R. Venn, 43, Nicholasville: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Lee Wilson, 51, Louisville: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 0.8 -1st (aggravated circumstances)
