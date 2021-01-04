Berea jail tracker

Dec. 20

• James Beatty, 45, Jacksonville, FL,  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A) – 1st, leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance, criminal mischief 3rd degree, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited

• Jason Swinea, 36, Ashville, NC, failure to appear, bail jumping 1st degree

• Glen Fraley, 46, Richmond, failure to appear

• Melody Wiggins, 39, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking or disposition under $500

• Damion Happy, 34, Lexington, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Jason Wampler, 36, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking or disposition under $500

Dec. 21

• Michael Bishop, 24, Irvine, KY, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Alan Thomas, 41, Lexington, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), buy/possess drug paraphernalia (2 counts), no operator’s-moped license, possession of marijuana

• Rodney Spoonamore, 38, Berea, receiving stolen property under $10,000, failure to appear, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine), promoting contraband 1st degree

• Tricia Brown, 44, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500, unlawful transaction with a minor 3rd degree

• Shane Perkins, 44, Paint Lick, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500

• Tyson Watson, 37, Richmond, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

Dec. 22

• Tyler Riney, 18, Berea, assault 4th degree (minor injury)

• Mark Bush, 41, Lexington, alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Gary Nicholison, 33, Berea, alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense), promoting contraband 2nd degree

• Shena Morgan, 31, Berea, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Johnny Webb, 47, Mt Vernon, probation violation (for felony offense) (3 counts)

• James Ogle, 36, Richmond, failure to appear

• Amy Bayne, 40, Warren, MI, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. drug unspecified), receiving stolen property (firearm)

• Rebel Roser, 35, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A) – 2nd, possession o fan open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited

• Johnathan Isaacs, 41, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offense, resisting arrest

