Madison County Detention Center: December 22 - 27, 2022

Dec. 22
• Ronnie D. Allen, 52, Annville: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• James Ray Allen, 39, Crab Orchard; failure to appear
• Justin W. Banks, 35, Berea: failure to appear
• Benjamin Patrick Gay, 55, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -1st; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Brian Wilson Hampton, 28, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Steven McKinney, 29, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Steven Carol Propes, 32, Richmond: failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)
• Bryan Jason Robinson, 38, Richmond: failure to appear; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)
Dec. 23
• William Howard, 41, Berea: assault, 4th degree (minor injury); menacing; criminal mischief, 2nd degree
Dec. 25
• Keith Adams, 53, Lexington: failure to appear
• Franza Howard Caldwell, 44, Mt. Vernon: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle
• Beverly Horn, Jr., 34, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Richard AJ Johnson, 28, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 2nd
• Richard Lamb, Jr., 23, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Deshawn McGee, 25, Richmond: wanton endangerment, 1st degree; menacing; possession of marijuana
• Robert D. McKinney, 57, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Israel K. Neeley, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear
