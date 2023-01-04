Madison County Detention Center: December 22 - 27, 2022

Dec. 22

• Ronnie D. Allen, 52, Annville:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• James Ray Allen, 39, Crab Orchard; failure to appear

• Justin W. Banks, 35, Berea:  failure to appear

• Benjamin Patrick Gay, 55, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -1st; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Brian Wilson Hampton, 28, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Steven McKinney, 29, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Steven Carol Propes, 32, Richmond:  failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)

• Bryan Jason Robinson, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)

 

Dec. 23

• William Howard, 41, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury); menacing; criminal mischief, 2nd degree

 

Dec. 25

• Keith Adams, 53, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Franza Howard Caldwell, 44, Mt. Vernon:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle

• Beverly Horn, Jr., 34, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Richard AJ Johnson, 28, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 2nd

• Richard Lamb, Jr., 23, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Deshawn McGee, 25, Richmond:  wanton endangerment, 1st degree; menacing; possession of marijuana

• Robert D. McKinney, 57, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Israel K. Neeley, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to appear

