Madison County Detention Center: December 23 - 25, 2021

Dec. 23
• Erin Mahler, 37, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Michael Wayne Pearson, 31, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates)
• James Allen Ingram, 35, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Christian Martin, 21, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; discharge of firearm or other device across public road; alcohol intoxication in a public place, 1st and 2nd offenses; failure to appear
• Jason White, 34, Richmond: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; distribution of sexually explicit images without consent -1st offense
• Tyler C. Ayers, 30, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; failure to appear; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; operating on a suspended operator’s license; no operators – moped license
• Sarah Caudill, 40, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Dec. 24
• Garney E. Smith, 21, Lexington: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; criminal trespass – 3rd degree
• George Thomas Smith, 46, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Christopher Dale Flannery, 26, Crab Orchard: failure to appear
• Bobby Cook, 36, Richmond: assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury)
• Justin Smith, 28, Bimble: indecent exposure, 1st degree, 1st offense; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; illegal possession of legend drug
Dec. 25
• Ronald Blake Penman, 30, Irvine: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)
• Jario Morales, 32, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); no operator’s – moped license
• Anthony William Cornelison, 55, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); probation violation (for felony offense)
• Holly C. Whitaker, 38, Richmond: robbery, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; resisting arrest; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
