Madison County Detention Center: December 23 - 25, 2021

Dec. 23

• Erin Mahler, 37, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Michael Wayne Pearson, 31, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates)

• James Allen Ingram, 35, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Christian Martin, 21, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; discharge of firearm or other device across public road; alcohol intoxication in a public place, 1st and 2nd offenses; failure to appear

• Jason White, 34, Richmond:  terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; distribution of sexually explicit images without consent -1st offense

• Tyler C. Ayers, 30, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; failure to appear; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; operating on a suspended operator’s license; no operators – moped license

• Sarah Caudill, 40, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Dec. 24

• Garney E. Smith, 21, Lexington:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; criminal trespass – 3rd degree

• George Thomas Smith, 46, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Christopher Dale Flannery, 26, Crab Orchard:  failure to appear

• Bobby Cook, 36, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury)

• Justin Smith, 28, Bimble:  indecent exposure, 1st degree, 1st offense; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; illegal possession of legend drug

Dec. 25

• Ronald Blake Penman, 30, Irvine:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)

• Jario Morales, 32, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); no operator’s – moped license

• Anthony William Cornelison, 55, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); probation violation (for felony offense)

• Holly C. Whitaker, 38, Richmond:  robbery, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; resisting arrest; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

Recommended for you