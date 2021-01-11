Dec. 23
• Rebel Roser, 35, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A) – 2nd, possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle prohibited
• Johnathan Isaacs, 41, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offenses, resisting arrest
Dec. 24
• Ronnie Lewis, 60 Berea, assault 4th degree (minor injury)
• Bryan Hammons, 43, Berea, flagrant non-support (4 counts)
• Hannah Volter, 30 Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense, giving officer false identifying information, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Brian Murphy, 37, Richmond, failure to appear, giving officers false identifying information
• Korbin Roberts, 24, Elizabethtown, TN, speeding 26 mph or greater over the speed limit, reckless driving, driving too fast for traffic conditions, improper passing, failure to wear seatbelts, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, giving officers false identifying information, fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Brandon Davidson, 35 McKee, wanton endangerment 1st degree, criminal mischief 1st degree
Dec. 25
• Emily Shouse, 34, Berea, assault 2nd degree, domestic violence
Dec. 26
• Rodney Martin, 38, Richmond, assault 4th degree dating violence (minor injury), strangulation 1st degree, unlawful imprisonment 1st degree
• torm Roop, 28, Berea, strangulation 1st degree
Dec. 27
• Darold Patton 20, Richmond, probation violation (felony offense), failure to appear, citation of misdemeanor
• Christopher Hight, 27, Berea, failure to appear, probation violation (felony offense)
• J’Quan Walker,18, Richmond, hold for court
Dec. 28
• Brandy Webb 23, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Nicholas Adkins, 2, Richmond, burglary 3rd degree, criminal mischief 1st degree
• Taylor Taulbee, 20, Richmond, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Joshua Freitas, 28, Richmond, failure to appear
