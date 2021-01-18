Dec. 24
• Bryan Hammons, 43, Berea, flagrant non-support (4 counts)
• Hannah Volter, 30, Independence, Kentucky, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), giving officer false identifying information, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Korbin Roberts, 24, Elizabethtown, Tennessee, speeding 26 mph or greater over speed limit, reckless driving, driving too fast for traffic conditions, improper passing, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, giving officer false identifying information, fugitive from another state – warrant required (2 counts)
• Brandon Davidson, 35, McKee, wanton endangerment 1st degree, criminal mischief 1st degree
Dec. 25
• Emily Shouse, 34, Berea, assault 2nd degree – domestic violence
• Darold Patton, 20, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense), failure to appear – citation of misdemeanor
Dec. 27
• Christopher Hight, 27, Berea, failure to appear, probation violation (for felony offense
• J’Quan Walker, 18, Richmond, hold for court
Dec. 28
• Joshua Freitas, 28, Richmond, hold for court
