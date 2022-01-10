Madison County Detention Center: December 25 - 29, 2021

Dec. 26
• Ronnie Parker, 34, Berea: failure to appear
• Marcia Yates, 41, Greensburg: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Travis Martin Akers, 37, Morehead: failure to appear
• Nicole Simon, 43, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Mary Gamble, 34, Lexington: assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Autumn rose, 39, Mt. Sterling: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
Dec. 27
• Bradley Clay Means, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
• John Mattingly, 36, Lexington: probation violation (for felony offense); assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot)
• Jeremy Scott Burns, 43, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear; disregarding a stop sign; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/posses; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. – 1st; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light
• Kelly Couch, 43, McKee: failure to appear
• David Lynn Stinnett, 46, McKee: failure to appear
• Harley Tipton, 32, not stated: serving bench warrant for court
• Patricia A. Swanson, 45, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Ryan Andrew Paolantino: 39, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Ryan Scott Denholm, 40, Berea: burglary, 1st degree; kidnapping – adult; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Brandon Shane Lunsford, 35, Berea: serving parole violation warrant; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; resisting arrest
Dec. 28
• Joseph Estep, 40, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Carl Ingram, Jr., 47, Richmond: failure to appear
• Amanda Spicer-Edington, 44, Richmond: receiving stolen property $500 but less than $1,000
• Austin L. Blizzard, 26, Irvine: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Ladonna Susan Riddell, 41, Irvine: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Justin Alexander Martin, 26, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Randi Jo Stump, 39, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Jeffery Lamb, 24, Berea: serving parole violation
• Jessica E. Davenport, 45, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Rachel Lyn Dishon, 49, Richmond: failure to appear
• Charles W. Humphrey, 42, Pine Grove: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) “OBS” (2 counts); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; criminal possession of a forged instrument, 1st degree
• Benjamin lane, 42, Berea: rape, 1st degree
• James Stafford, 40, Richmond: failure to appear
• Timothy Dale Huggins, 38, Richmond: possession of marijuana; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); resisting arrest; reckless driving; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; disregarding stop sign; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more
Dec. 29
• Mark A. Delaney, 47, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Joseph Smith, 22, not given; failure to appear
• Betty Sue Ellis, 57, Richmond: failure to appear
• Robert W. English, 29, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Jimmy Wayne Marcum, 31, Richmond: failure to appear
• Danny Shanks, 25, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Spencer David Toler, 35, Mt. Vernon: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; violation of condition of release
• Frank London, 33, Louisville: tampering with witness
• Lance David Soltesz, 42, Lexington: probation violation (for technical offense)
• Elizabeth Edwards, 48, Richmond: failure to appear
• Charles Edward Williams, 55, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st degree (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
