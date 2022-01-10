Madison County Detention Center: December 25 - 29, 2021

Dec. 26

• Ronnie Parker, 34, Berea:  failure to appear

• Marcia Yates, 41, Greensburg:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Travis Martin Akers, 37, Morehead:  failure to appear

• Nicole Simon, 43, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Mary Gamble, 34, Lexington:  assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Autumn rose, 39, Mt. Sterling:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

Dec. 27

• Bradley Clay Means, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

• John Mattingly, 36, Lexington:  probation violation (for felony offense); assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot)

• Jeremy Scott Burns, 43, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear; disregarding a stop sign; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/posses; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. – 1st; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light

• Kelly Couch, 43, McKee:  failure to appear

• David Lynn Stinnett, 46, McKee:  failure to appear

• Harley Tipton, 32, not stated:  serving bench warrant for court

• Patricia A. Swanson, 45, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Ryan Andrew Paolantino:  39, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Ryan Scott Denholm, 40, Berea:  burglary, 1st degree; kidnapping – adult; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Brandon Shane Lunsford, 35, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; resisting arrest

 Dec. 28

• Joseph Estep, 40, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Carl Ingram, Jr., 47, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Amanda Spicer-Edington, 44, Richmond:  receiving stolen property $500 but less than $1,000

• Austin L. Blizzard, 26, Irvine:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Ladonna Susan Riddell, 41, Irvine:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Justin Alexander Martin, 26, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Randi Jo Stump, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Jeffery Lamb, 24, Berea:  serving parole violation

• Jessica E. Davenport, 45, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Rachel Lyn Dishon, 49, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Charles W. Humphrey, 42, Pine Grove:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) “OBS” (2 counts); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; criminal possession of a forged instrument, 1st degree

• Benjamin lane, 42, Berea:  rape, 1st degree

• James Stafford, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Timothy Dale Huggins, 38, Richmond:  possession of marijuana; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); resisting arrest; reckless driving; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; disregarding stop sign; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more

 Dec. 29

• Mark A. Delaney, 47, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Joseph Smith, 22, not given; failure to appear

• Betty Sue Ellis, 57, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Robert W. English, 29, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Jimmy Wayne Marcum, 31, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Danny Shanks, 25, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Spencer David Toler, 35, Mt. Vernon:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; violation of condition of release

• Frank London, 33, Louisville:  tampering with witness

• Lance David Soltesz, 42, Lexington:  probation violation (for technical offense)

• Elizabeth Edwards, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Charles Edward Williams, 55, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st degree (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

