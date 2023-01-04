Madison County Detention Center: December 26 - 28, 2022

Dec. 26

• Paul Sanlan Farthing, Jr., 43, Berea:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear

• Joseph Callahan, 28, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Christina P. Harvey, 48, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Britni Liske, 30, Berea:  failure to appear

• Felicia F. Campbell, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Anthony Lee Calton, 55, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts), failure to appear

• Lesley Herring, 26, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Michael Gerald Murphy, 33, Waco:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Shannon Ray Hardy, 37, Irvine:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

 

Dec. 27

• Seth Allen, 30, Lexington:  failure to appear (2 counts); no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Kenneth G. Armstrong, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Kelly R. Cheeks, 49, Nicholasville:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Darrell Lawson, 42, Berea:  flagrant non-support; failure to appear

• Jeremy S. Lewis, 33, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Ronald Allen Moore, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Clarence A. Sallee, 48, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Nacori Walker, 23, Richmond:  burglary, 1st degree; strangulation, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 2nd degree; assault 2nd degree – domestic violence; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree burglary, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree

• Johnathan Rory Todd, 39, Richmond:  possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

 

Dec.28

• Rebecca Ann Floyd, 37, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Harold Joe McIntosh, 60, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Brittany Rose, 35, Berea:  criminal possession of a forged instrument, 1st degree; knowing fraudulently use of identification card or electronic code for benefits

• Mackey Alvie Mills, 36, Morehead:  failure to appear

Recommended for you