Madison County Detention Center: December 26 - 28, 2022

Dec. 26
• Paul Sanlan Farthing, Jr., 43, Berea: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear
• Joseph Callahan, 28, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Christina P. Harvey, 48, Irvine: failure to appear
• Britni Liske, 30, Berea: failure to appear
• Felicia F. Campbell, 39, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Anthony Lee Calton, 55, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (3 counts), failure to appear
• Lesley Herring, 26, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Michael Gerald Murphy, 33, Waco: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Shannon Ray Hardy, 37, Irvine: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Dec. 27
• Seth Allen, 30, Lexington: failure to appear (2 counts); no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Kenneth G. Armstrong, 47, Richmond: failure to appear
• Kelly R. Cheeks, 49, Nicholasville: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Darrell Lawson, 42, Berea: flagrant non-support; failure to appear
• Jeremy S. Lewis, 33, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Ronald Allen Moore, 39, Richmond: failure to appear
• Clarence A. Sallee, 48, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Nacori Walker, 23, Richmond: burglary, 1st degree; strangulation, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 2nd degree; assault 2nd degree – domestic violence; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree burglary, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree
• Johnathan Rory Todd, 39, Richmond: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
Dec.28
• Rebecca Ann Floyd, 37, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Harold Joe McIntosh, 60, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Brittany Rose, 35, Berea: criminal possession of a forged instrument, 1st degree; knowing fraudulently use of identification card or electronic code for benefits
• Mackey Alvie Mills, 36, Morehead: failure to appear
