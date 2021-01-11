Dec. 29
• James Stone, 57, Richmond, failure to appear
• Tamara Puterbaugh, 30, Lexington, failure to appear, serving parole violation warrant
• Bryan Jones, 31, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking or disposition under $500, giving officer false identifying information, receipt of credit card in violation of KRS 434.570, 434.610, theft of identity of another without consent, theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others under $500, failure to appear
• Russell Fultz, 28, Berea, sexual abuse 1st degree victim under 12 years of age
• Christopher McLemore, 59, Trotwood, OH, failure to appear
• Robert Hager, 44, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence
• Henry Daniels, 65, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (189A.010(1B) – 2nd (AGG CIR), possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, assault 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury)
Dec. 30
• William Owens, 40, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), promoting contraband – 1st degree, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Jim Asher, 30, Richmond, escape 2nd degree (identify facility), tampering with prisoner monitoring device
• Elizabeth Kring, 44, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Steven Henry, 38, Irvine, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Constance Smith, 39, Berea, theft by unlawful taking or disposition under $500
• Devon McKeehan, 24, Berea, probation violation (for felony offense), receiving stolen property under $10,000, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (189A.010(1C) – 2nd, theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $500 or more but less than $10,000, failure to appear
• Jose Morales, 46, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Tiffany McCormick, 41, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (cocaine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (heroin), promoting contraband 1st degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.