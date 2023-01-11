Madison County Detention Center: December 29 - 31, 2022

Dec. 29

• James Gregory McKinney., 46. Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Melissa Williams, 52, Richmond:  prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Frankie Allen Cope, 36, Stamping Ground:  probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• William Dwayne Wilson, 46, Berea:  failure to appear

• Carl Kevin Wilson, 59, Richmond:  charges not posted

• Shirley M. Bartley, Berea:  failure to appear

• Linda Faye Perrin, 57, Richmond:  criminal possession of forged instrument, 2nd degree; theft by deception – include cold checks, $500 but less than $1,000

• Kristopher Leaudrew Cottrell, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Jeremy Woods, 41, Richmond:  driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light

• Christopher S. Campbell, 49, Richmond:  failure to appear

 

Dec. 30

• Kayla Renee Agee, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Angela N. Agee, 33, not given:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; failure to appear

• Michael Craig Broughton, 40, Crab Orchard:  failure to appear

• Douglas Bruce, 36, Charleston, Indiana:  speeding 18 mph over limit; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Derek Edward Carter, 31, Waco:  failure to appear

• Stacy Marie Green, 46 Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Tyler S. Hacker, 25, Berea:  failure to illuminate head lamps; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense

• Debby Lynn Harris, 60, Berea:  one headlight; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Adam Holt, 38 Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Amber Elaine Mattox, 42, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Robert W. Mattox, 40, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Michael Gerard Murphy, 33, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Steven Arthur Napier, 39, Berea:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Carla F. Ogle, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jimmy Lee Ratliff, 33 Richmond:  flagrant non-support (2 counts)

• Joseph Allen Reed, 34, not given:  failure to appear

• Jalen Chase Taulbee, 21, Berea:  failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Sheri Danielle Winburn, 31, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

Dec. 31

• Anthony Britton, 32, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Luke Magnofna, 25, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree

• Scottie Lynn McGuire, 48, Richmond:  speeding 26 mph or greater over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st (aggravated circumstances); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); reckless driving; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (barbiturate); possession of marijuana; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts; serving parole violation warrant

• Michael Wayne McKinney, 40, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance -1st; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; resisting arrest

• Harley Tipton, 33, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant; following another vehicle too closely; theft of identity of another without consent; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); prescription controlled substance not properly contained, 1st offense

• Robert Williams, 36, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 4th or greater offense; resisting arrest; careless driving

