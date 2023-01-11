Madison County Detention Center: December 29 - 31, 2022

Dec. 29
• James Gregory McKinney., 46. Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Melissa Williams, 52, Richmond: prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Frankie Allen Cope, 36, Stamping Ground: probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• William Dwayne Wilson, 46, Berea: failure to appear
• Carl Kevin Wilson, 59, Richmond: charges not posted
• Shirley M. Bartley, Berea: failure to appear
• Linda Faye Perrin, 57, Richmond: criminal possession of forged instrument, 2nd degree; theft by deception – include cold checks, $500 but less than $1,000
• Kristopher Leaudrew Cottrell, 42, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Jeremy Woods, 41, Richmond: driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light
• Christopher S. Campbell, 49, Richmond: failure to appear
Dec. 30
• Kayla Renee Agee, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• Angela N. Agee, 33, not given: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; failure to appear
• Michael Craig Broughton, 40, Crab Orchard: failure to appear
• Douglas Bruce, 36, Charleston, Indiana: speeding 18 mph over limit; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Derek Edward Carter, 31, Waco: failure to appear
• Stacy Marie Green, 46 Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Tyler S. Hacker, 25, Berea: failure to illuminate head lamps; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense
• Debby Lynn Harris, 60, Berea: one headlight; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Adam Holt, 38 Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Amber Elaine Mattox, 42, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Robert W. Mattox, 40, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Michael Gerard Murphy, 33, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Steven Arthur Napier, 39, Berea: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Carla F. Ogle, 39, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jimmy Lee Ratliff, 33 Richmond: flagrant non-support (2 counts)
• Joseph Allen Reed, 34, not given: failure to appear
• Jalen Chase Taulbee, 21, Berea: failure to wear seat belts; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Sheri Danielle Winburn, 31, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
Dec. 31
• Anthony Britton, 32, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Luke Magnofna, 25, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree
• Scottie Lynn McGuire, 48, Richmond: speeding 26 mph or greater over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st (aggravated circumstances); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); reckless driving; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (barbiturate); possession of marijuana; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts; serving parole violation warrant
• Michael Wayne McKinney, 40, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance -1st; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; resisting arrest
• Harley Tipton, 33, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; following another vehicle too closely; theft of identity of another without consent; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; trafficking in a controlled substance – 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); prescription controlled substance not properly contained, 1st offense
• Robert Williams, 36, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 4th or greater offense; resisting arrest; careless driving
