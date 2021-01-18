Dec. 29
• James Stone, 57, Richmond, failure to appear
• Tamara Puterbaugh, 30, Lexington, failure to appear, serving parole violation warrant
• Russell Fultz, 28, Berea, sexual abuse, 1st degree, victim under 12 years of age
• Christopher McLemore, 59, Trotwood, Ohio, failure to appear
• Robert Hager, 44, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence
Dec. 30
• Jim Asher, 30, Richmond, escape 2nd degree, tampering with prisoner monitoring device
• Steven Henry, 39, Irvine, failure to appear (3 counts)
• Devon McKeehan, 24, Berea, probation violation (for felony offense), receiving stolen property under $10,000, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the
