Dec. 3
• Marie Crutcher, 47, Richmond, failure to or improper signal, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (189A0.0(1C) – 1st, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• Teresa Harrison, 47, Richmond, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin)
• Chad Gabbard, 36, Berea, criminal trespassing 3rd degree
• William Taylor, 40, Richmond, fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Charles McKinney, 46, Berea, execute warrant (for Federal agency)
•Brandon Wilson, 28, Richmond, wanton endangerment 1st degree
• Austin Charles, 24, Richmond, wanton endangerment 1st degree, terroristic threatening 3rd degree (2 counts), criminal mischief 1st degree, resisting arrest, assault 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer
• Hillary Burch, 34, Richmond, wanton endangerment 1st degree
•Jerel Smith, 43, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), failure to appear
• Harold Craft, 51, Richmond, failure to appear
• Zachary Hall, 34, Berea, failure to appear, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense – (greater or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), promoting contraband 1st degree
• Diamond Regains-Lacy, 19, Richmond, disorderly conduct 2nd degree
Dec. 4
• Robert Hopkins, 55, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
• Shannon Mullikin, 40, Berea, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot), probation violation for felony offense
• Helen Lucas, 47, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant
• Matthew Carte, 35, Mt. Vernon, failure to appear (3 counts)
Dec. 5
• Roy McCollum, 48, Lexington, failure to appear
• Angela Philbeck, 41, Irvine, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order (2 counts)
• Justin Williams, 32, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), prescription controlled substance not in proper container 1st offense, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), serving parole violation warrant
• Frank Lewis, 40, Richmond, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Ashley Hays, 29, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
