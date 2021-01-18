Dec. 31
• Natasha Spires, 34, Berea, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Terry Byrd, 22, Richmond, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
Dec. 4
• Chad Thomas, 39, Richmond, failure to appear
• Clayborne Richardson, 58, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Allen Murphy, 28, Richmond, no registration receipt, no registration plates, improper display of registration plate, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security 1st offense, failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation, improper use of basic registration plate, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Darrell Lawson, 40, Berea, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor offense), rear license not illuminated, no operator’s – moped license, failure to produce insurance card
• William Galloway, 28, Partridge, Kentucky, failure to appear
Jan. 5
• Wylie Crum, 47, Xenia, Ohio, bail jumping 1st degree, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Frances Froster, 50, Berea, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Jordan Green, 21, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Dezara Miller, 31, Liberty, Kentucky, trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), persistent felony offender II
Dec. 6
• Teresa Poynter, 31, Richmond, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Ronald Wynn, 45, Clospint, Kentucky, failure to appear
