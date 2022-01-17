Madison County Detention Center: December 31, 2021 - January 2, 2022

Dec. 30

• Gabriella K. Discplina, 23, Moultrie, Georgia:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Robert Earl Suffridge, 51, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Richard J. Wilholt, 34, Berea:  failure to appear

• Paige A. Raines, 24, Harris, Ohio:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Wesley Spears, 42, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Calvin Murray, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Tara N. Coffey, 30, Richmond:  failure to appear; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Aaron Jacob Stinson, 38, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Joshua G. Musick, 32, London:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

 

Dec. 31

• Christine Gildersleeve, 44, Frankfort:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st; resisting arrest; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; endangering the welfare of a minor

• Robert W. Griffin, 35, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant; receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Mark Wayne Sell, 54, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Carl T. Fryer, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• James Joseph Williams, 51, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear

• Jesse Rogers, 34, Clay City:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Misty Casteel, 38, Somerset:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Christopher Orr, 35, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Adam Keith Lewis, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Bradley Wilson, 41, Williamsburg:  burglary, 3rd degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000; burglary, 2nd degree; strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree, dating violence (minor injury); menacing; bail jumping, 1st degree; failure to appear (6 counts); burglary, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Lori Beth Wilson, 42, Richmond:  bail jumping, 1st degree; failure to appear (3 counts)

• Bobbie Byrd, 47, Manchester:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Jeremy S. Lewis, 32, Berea:  criminal possession of a forged instrument, 1st degree (2 counts); receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000 (2 counts); theft by deception – include cold checks $1,000 but less than $10,000 (2 counts)

• Darrell Lawson, 41, Berea:  failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Caitlyn Amanda Branson, 36, Berea:  bail jumping, 1st degree; failure to appear

• Peggy Louise Eversole, 31, Crab Orchard:  failure to appear

• Eddie Gentry, 45, Mt. Vernon:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st

 

Jan. 1

• Jordan Asher, 22, London:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Gregory Lovely, 41, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Crystal Long, 45, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Seth McLaughlin 37, Richmond:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear

• Melissa Fox, 51, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 but under $1,000

• Teresa Forbes, 51, Louisville:  failure to appear

• Amanda Felts, 34, London:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; giving officer false identifying information; failure to appear

• Jordan L. Glancy, 31, East Bernstadt:  theft by deception – include cold checks; assault, 1st degree; failure to appear

• Frank Gene Helton, 35, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

 Jan. 2

• David L. Tye, 42, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Billy Cox, 46, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury

• Joseph Aaron Jackson, 31, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jessie Hall, 31, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Duran Allen Estill, 55, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd or greater offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a cire arm by a convicted felon

• Dixie Robinson, 32, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st

• Paul Thomas Masters, 47, Berea:  failure to appear

• Michael Hifner, 48, not given:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Jennifer Coleman, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Gregory Powell, 53, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Diaonna Jones, 36, Grimsley, Tennessee:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st; no registration plates; no registration receipts; failure to produce insurance card; failure to appear

• Dwayne Fritts, 56, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

