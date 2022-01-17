Madison County Detention Center: December 31, 2021 - January 2, 2022

Dec. 30
• Gabriella K. Discplina, 23, Moultrie, Georgia: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Robert Earl Suffridge, 51, Richmond: failure to appear
• Richard J. Wilholt, 34, Berea: failure to appear
• Paige A. Raines, 24, Harris, Ohio: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Wesley Spears, 42, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Calvin Murray, 38, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Tara N. Coffey, 30, Richmond: failure to appear; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Aaron Jacob Stinson, 38, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Joshua G. Musick, 32, London: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
Dec. 31
• Christine Gildersleeve, 44, Frankfort: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st; resisting arrest; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; endangering the welfare of a minor
• Robert W. Griffin, 35, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Mark Wayne Sell, 54, Richmond: failure to appear
• Carl T. Fryer, 38, Richmond: failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• James Joseph Williams, 51, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
• Jesse Rogers, 34, Clay City: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Misty Casteel, 38, Somerset: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Christopher Orr, 35, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Adam Keith Lewis, 37, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Bradley Wilson, 41, Williamsburg: burglary, 3rd degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000; burglary, 2nd degree; strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree, dating violence (minor injury); menacing; bail jumping, 1st degree; failure to appear (6 counts); burglary, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Lori Beth Wilson, 42, Richmond: bail jumping, 1st degree; failure to appear (3 counts)
• Bobbie Byrd, 47, Manchester: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Jeremy S. Lewis, 32, Berea: criminal possession of a forged instrument, 1st degree (2 counts); receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000 (2 counts); theft by deception – include cold checks $1,000 but less than $10,000 (2 counts)
• Darrell Lawson, 41, Berea: failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Caitlyn Amanda Branson, 36, Berea: bail jumping, 1st degree; failure to appear
• Peggy Louise Eversole, 31, Crab Orchard: failure to appear
• Eddie Gentry, 45, Mt. Vernon: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st
Jan. 1
• Jordan Asher, 22, London: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Gregory Lovely, 41, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol -1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Crystal Long, 45, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Seth McLaughlin 37, Richmond: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear
• Melissa Fox, 51, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 but under $1,000
• Teresa Forbes, 51, Louisville: failure to appear
• Amanda Felts, 34, London: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; giving officer false identifying information; failure to appear
• Jordan L. Glancy, 31, East Bernstadt: theft by deception – include cold checks; assault, 1st degree; failure to appear
• Frank Gene Helton, 35, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
Jan. 2
• David L. Tye, 42, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Billy Cox, 46, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
• Joseph Aaron Jackson, 31, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jessie Hall, 31, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Duran Allen Estill, 55, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd or greater offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a cire arm by a convicted felon
• Dixie Robinson, 32, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st
• Paul Thomas Masters, 47, Berea: failure to appear
• Michael Hifner, 48, not given: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Jennifer Coleman, 39, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Gregory Powell, 53, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Diaonna Jones, 36, Grimsley, Tennessee: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st; no registration plates; no registration receipts; failure to produce insurance card; failure to appear
• Dwayne Fritts, 56, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.