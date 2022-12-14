Madison County Detention Center: December 4 - 7, 2022

Dec. 4
• Tandon Isaacs, 19, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; careless driving
• Jonathan Laurence Sanchez, 31, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $1,000 but less than $10,000; burglary – 3rd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Misty Lynn Daniel, 40, Richmond: failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Cynthia Farmer, 47, not given: failure to appear
• Cassie Amador Reyes, 54, Mount Sterling: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Stephen Kye Clifton, 32, Richmond: failure to appear
Dec. 5
• Joshua Alexander, 29, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Lisa Cox, 44, Richmond: operating on suspended or revoked license; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear (2 counts)
• Derick Fredrick Damrell, 30, Berea: reckless driving; leaving scene of accident – failure to render aid or assistance; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); criminal mischief, 1st degree; disregarding stop sign; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Josiah Dee, 29, Louisville: hold for court
• Eliza M. Downs, 24, Somerset: probation violation (for technical violence)
• Darrell Estep, 43, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Bruce Wayne Flannery, 51, McKee: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Mickey A. Gilley, 34, Eubank: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; resisting arrest
• Jesse Aaron Riddell, 33, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Justin Seeley, 27, London: speeding, 26 mph or greater over limit; fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (motor vehicle); improper passing
• David E. Thacker, 53, Hopkinsville: failure to appear
Dec. 6
• Kimberly Butler, 60, Lexington: failure to appear
• Michael Kent Cornett, 35, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)
• Vincent Craig Jones, 32, Richmond: probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)
• Jeffrey K. Marlow, 26, Mt. Vernon: flagrant non-support
• Brittany Propes, 28, Richmond: hold for court
• Joshua W. Smith, 36, Somerset: hold for court
• Valerie Spivey, 35, Richmond: hold for court
• Daniel Watts, 28, Richmond: hold for court
• Stewart Edward Williams, II, 40, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; obstructed vision and/or windshield; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Regina Lee Young, 56, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
Dec. 7
• Russell W. Wheeler, 48, Berea: failure to appear
• Patty Gilbert, 44, Richmond: hold for court
• Russell F. Riddell, 44, Richmond: hold for court
• Gregory Skidmore, 39, Richmond: hold for court
• David L. Tye, 43, Richmond: flagrant non-support; persistent felony offender II
• Jerrius Martez Drumwright, 30, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Morris M. Gill, 33, Lancaster: hold for court
• Johnny Goins, 43, Paint Lick: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Joseph Nathan Molbert, 32, Winchester: excessive windshield/window tinting; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; possession of marijuana; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Christopher Spivey-Campbell, 29, Richmond: robbery, 2nd degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Amanda Northern (Hoover), 36, Berea: failure to appear
• Jamie S. Wilhoit, 34, Richmond: criminal mischief, 1st degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st
