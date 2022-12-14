Madison County Detention Center: December 4 - 7, 2022

Dec. 4

• Tandon Isaacs, 19, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; careless driving

• Jonathan Laurence Sanchez, 31, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $1,000 but less than $10,000; burglary – 3rd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Misty Lynn Daniel, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Cynthia Farmer, 47, not given:  failure to appear

• Cassie Amador Reyes, 54, Mount Sterling:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Stephen Kye Clifton, 32, Richmond:  failure to appear

 

Dec. 5

• Joshua Alexander, 29, Berea:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Lisa Cox, 44, Richmond:  operating on suspended or revoked license; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear (2 counts)

• Derick Fredrick Damrell, 30, Berea:  reckless driving; leaving scene of accident – failure to render aid or assistance; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); criminal mischief, 1st degree; disregarding stop sign; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Josiah Dee, 29, Louisville:  hold for court

• Eliza M. Downs, 24, Somerset:  probation violation (for technical violence)

• Darrell Estep, 43, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Bruce Wayne Flannery, 51, McKee:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Mickey A. Gilley, 34, Eubank:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; resisting arrest

• Jesse Aaron Riddell, 33, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Justin Seeley, 27, London:  speeding, 26 mph or greater over limit; fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (motor vehicle); improper passing

• David E. Thacker, 53, Hopkinsville:  failure to appear

 

Dec. 6

• Kimberly Butler, 60, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Michael Kent Cornett, 35, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)

• Vincent Craig Jones, 32, Richmond:  probation violation (for misdemeanor offense)

• Jeffrey K. Marlow, 26, Mt. Vernon:  flagrant non-support

• Brittany Propes, 28, Richmond:  hold for court

• Joshua W. Smith, 36, Somerset:  hold for court

• Valerie Spivey, 35, Richmond:  hold for court

• Daniel Watts, 28, Richmond:  hold for court

• Stewart Edward Williams, II, 40, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; obstructed vision and/or windshield; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Regina Lee Young, 56, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

 

Dec. 7

• Russell W. Wheeler, 48, Berea:  failure to appear

• Patty Gilbert, 44, Richmond:  hold for court

• Russell F. Riddell, 44, Richmond:  hold for court

• Gregory Skidmore, 39, Richmond:  hold for court

• David L. Tye, 43, Richmond:  flagrant non-support; persistent felony offender II

• Jerrius Martez Drumwright, 30, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Morris M. Gill, 33, Lancaster:  hold for court

• Johnny Goins, 43, Paint Lick:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Joseph Nathan Molbert, 32, Winchester:  excessive windshield/window tinting; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to surrender revoked operator’s license; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; possession of marijuana; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Christopher Spivey-Campbell, 29, Richmond:  robbery, 2nd degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Amanda Northern (Hoover), 36, Berea:  failure to appear

• Jamie S. Wilhoit, 34, Richmond:  criminal mischief, 1st degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st

