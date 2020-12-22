Berea jail tracker

Dec. 6

• George Lowery, 41, Richmond, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Tami Cain, 45, Berea, theft by deception-including cold checks under $500

• Kelly Isaacs, 37, Berea, careless driving, improper display of registration plates, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (189A.010(1E) – 2nd (AGG CIR)

• Herbert Allen, 46, Lost Creek, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 2nd offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana (2 counts), failure to appear, giving officer false identifying information, theft of identity of  another without consent, no operators-moped license, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/sec 1st offense, no registration receipt, no registration plates, improper registration plate

 

Dec. 7

• Jonenathon Bargo, 22, Cannon, KY, wanton endangerment 2nd degree-police officer, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (motor vehicle), serving parole violation warrant

• Tonya Wagner, 36, Richmond, terroristic threatening 3rd degree

• Malik Gaither, 24, Cincinnati, OH, fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Bobby Monk, 43, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking or disp. shoplifting under $500, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified)

 

Dec. 8

• Phillip Lakes, 47, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (189A.010(1B) – 1st (AGG CIR), leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to appear

• Michael Byrd, 32, Emmalena, KY, burglary 2nd degree, assault 4th degree (minor injury), strangulation 2nd degree

• Billy Gadd, 31, Mt. Vernon, failure to appear (2 counts)

• Peter Strand, 31, Berea, probation violation (for felony offense)

• Juan Lucca, 44, Glendale, AZ, careless driving, AGG. trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 28 grams fentanyl)

• Everett Strong, 41, Richmond, failure to appear

• Rocky Pridemore, 40, Waco, wanton endangerment 1st degree

 

Dec 9

• Lavinda Debord, 40, Mt. Vernon, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Patrick Embry, 31. Berea, speeding 26 MPH or greater over the speed limit, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, giving officer false identifying information, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Coleman Gibbs, 41, Waco, theft by unlawful taking or disp auto $550 or more but under $10,000

• Jeffery Turner, 36, Richmond, receiving stolen property (firearm)

• Jason Hammonds, 41, Berea, failure to appear

