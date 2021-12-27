Madison County Detention Center: December 9 - 11, 2021

Dec. 9

• Renee A. Hall, 38, Vigie:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts); contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Alicia J. Robinson, 45, Jenkins:  failure to appear (6 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)

• Taysean Coleman, 21, Richmond:  failure to appear; family offenses – other

• Donald Charlton, 27, Berea:  failure to appear; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Homer Dale Sizemore, 50, Berea:  receiving a stolen firearm “OBS”

• Anthony Scott Couch, 46, Vicco:  failure to appear

• Regina Gallardo, 41, Richmond:  trafficking in marijuana (8 oz. to less than 5 pounds) – 1st

• Shirley A. Richards, 50, not given:  failure to appear

• Timothy J. Burns, 46, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• John Russell Dunaway, 30, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Verna Rose, 37, Richmond:  receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear (2 counts); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unpacified); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle – 1st offense; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Jason White, 34, Berea:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; distribution of obscene matter - 1 unit of matter

• Tra Lay, 29, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor 

Dec. 10

• Latoyia Nicole Childers, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Swan Lee Halstead, 38, Berea:  fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (motor vehicle); terroristic threatening, 3rd degree (2 counts); reckless driving; wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; robbery, 1st degree, strangulation – 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence; criminal mischief, 3rd degree (2 counts); fraudulent use of a credit card; theft – receipt of a stolen credit/debit card (1 card); strangulation 1st degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 but less than $1,000

• Christopher Burns, 38, Clay City:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Virgil R. Cain, 55, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Keith Allen Agee, 54, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

•Steven Lee Knuckles, 45, Berea:  failure to appear

Dec. 11

• Joseph D. Obrien, 21, Shelbyville:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; no tail lamps

• Bruce Havenner, 65, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Jamie Riddell, 40, Irvine:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000

