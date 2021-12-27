Madison County Detention Center: December 9 - 11, 2021

Dec. 9
• Renee A. Hall, 38, Vigie: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts); contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Alicia J. Robinson, 45, Jenkins: failure to appear (6 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)
• Taysean Coleman, 21, Richmond: failure to appear; family offenses – other
• Donald Charlton, 27, Berea: failure to appear; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Homer Dale Sizemore, 50, Berea: receiving a stolen firearm “OBS”
• Anthony Scott Couch, 46, Vicco: failure to appear
• Regina Gallardo, 41, Richmond: trafficking in marijuana (8 oz. to less than 5 pounds) – 1st
• Shirley A. Richards, 50, not given: failure to appear
• Timothy J. Burns, 46, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• John Russell Dunaway, 30, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Verna Rose, 37, Richmond: receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear (2 counts); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unpacified); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle – 1st offense; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Jason White, 34, Berea: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; distribution of obscene matter - 1 unit of matter
• Tra Lay, 29, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor
Dec. 10
• Latoyia Nicole Childers, 28, Richmond: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Swan Lee Halstead, 38, Berea: fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (motor vehicle); terroristic threatening, 3rd degree (2 counts); reckless driving; wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; robbery, 1st degree, strangulation – 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence; criminal mischief, 3rd degree (2 counts); fraudulent use of a credit card; theft – receipt of a stolen credit/debit card (1 card); strangulation 1st degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 but less than $1,000
• Christopher Burns, 38, Clay City: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Virgil R. Cain, 55, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Keith Allen Agee, 54, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
•Steven Lee Knuckles, 45, Berea: failure to appear
Dec. 11
• Joseph D. Obrien, 21, Shelbyville: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; no tail lamps
• Bruce Havenner, 65, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Jamie Riddell, 40, Irvine: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.