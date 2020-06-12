Madison County Jailer Steve Tussey didn't waste any time responding to the first two cases of COVID-19 confirmed at the Madison County Detention Center this week.
After receiving conformation from the Madison County Health Department that an employee had tested positive for the coronavirus, Tussey took action and contacted the Department of Corrections. Within four hours, White House Clinic tested all employees and inmates at the detention center, Overall, 296 were tested, including 262 inmates at the facility. Also, 34 employees also were tested for the virus.
At 8:30 a.m. this morning, all tests were received from the lab and one inmate tested positive for COVID-19. According to a release, the individual has had no contact with anyone outside the facility. The employee and inmate have been quarantined for 14 days and the employee won't return for duty until a secondary test is confirmed as negative.
"Upon notification of our first positive case, we took swift action to ensure the safety of all staff and inmates by requesting immediate testing," Tussey said. "We cannot thank the team at White House Clinics enough for their willingness to partner with us in getting expedited testing at our facility."
The Madison County Health Department is contact tracing all positive cases.
"The Madison County Detention Center team has used the utmost caution throughout the pandemic to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our facility," Tussey said. "All employees and outside vendors entering the jail are temperature tested, wear proper PPE including face coverings, and are asked the standard CDC COVID-19 questions. In addition, inmates upon intake are temperature tested and complete CDC COVID-19 questions as well as are quarantined for 14 days before entering general population and have been using technology instead of in person visits for family and legal communication."
Currently, the Department of Corrections suspended the transport of prisoners to other facilities. In addition, the jail may not refuse intake of inmates simply due to a positive test in the Detention Center. For this reason, there will be no change in COVID-19 intake procedure. Local and state law enforcement agencies have been briefed regarding intake procedures.
Since the pandemic began, the Detention Center has seen reduced numbers of inmates due to the cooperation of local law enforcement and the judicial branch.
