Madison County Detention Center: February 12 - 15, 2023

Feb. 12

• David B. Moore, 59, Berea:  failure to appear (5 counts)

• Michael Scott Northern, 41, Berea:  no registration plates; no registration receipt; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant

• Renae Latrice Ferrell, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear

• James R. McGuire, 58, Richmond:  strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; resisting arrest; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)

• Dashawnia Joney Jackson, 30, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Joshua Wayne Abner, 35, not- specified:  probation violation (for felony offense); persistent felony offender I; bail jumping. 1st degree; serving parole violation warrant; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot) 

Feb. 13

• Brandon S. West, 31, Winchester:  serving parole violation arrant

• Philip G. Crosse, 33, Lexington:  possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Christopher M. Hight, 29, Berea:  failure to appear

• Greshon Lemarr Higgins, 23, Lexington:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Willie Hunter, Jr., 53, Berea:  escape, 2nd degree; violation of condition of release

• Robert Tipton, 50, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Felicia F. Campbell, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; promoting contraband – 2nd degree

• Brian W. Withers, 50, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; failure to appear (2 counts); promoting contraband – 1st degree; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Daninte C. Hildabrand, 21, Richmond:  distribution of obscene matter to minors under the age of 12 – 1st offense

Feb. 14

• Steven Tyler Baldwin, 24, Richmond:  serving time

• Trevon Sandifer, 27, not specified:  hold for court

• Rodney Dreaden, 28, not specified:  

• Haylea Seltzer, 29, Columbia:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Kimberly J. Virtue, 30, Richmond:  commitment order

• Lonnie Dar Grindstaff, 57, Irvine:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Donald Williams, 57, Bunnell, Florida:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Jason Emmanuel Scrivner, 44, Emmalena:  serving parole warrant

• Derik L. Cole, 35, Richmond:  cruelty to animals – 2nd degree; serving parole violation warrant

• Manalo Abarca-Lopez, 37, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); theft of identity of another without consent

Feb. 15

• Damien J. Sykes, 43, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Janet Wyatt, 40, Richmond:  hold for court

• Beverly Azbill, 36, Richmond:  hold for court

• Beverly Marry Combs, 47, Richmond:  hold for court

• Aaron Rodney Gould, 39, Richmond:  hold for court

• Loren Maggard, 36, Richmond:  hold for court

• Christopher Wilson, 43, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shopliftingh

• Matthew Willoughby, 39, Winchester:  probation violation (juvenile public offense)

• Kevin Burns, 38, Richmond:  hold for court

• Jeffery D. Lowe, 46, Huntsville, Tennessee:  failure to appear

