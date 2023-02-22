Madison County Detention Center: February 12 - 15, 2023

Feb. 12
• David B. Moore, 59, Berea: failure to appear (5 counts)
• Michael Scott Northern, 41, Berea: no registration plates; no registration receipt; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant
• Renae Latrice Ferrell, 37, Richmond: failure to appear
• James R. McGuire, 58, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; resisting arrest; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)
• Dashawnia Joney Jackson, 30, Richmond: failure to appear
• Joshua Wayne Abner, 35, not- specified: probation violation (for felony offense); persistent felony offender I; bail jumping. 1st degree; serving parole violation warrant; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot)
Feb. 13
• Brandon S. West, 31, Winchester: serving parole violation arrant
• Philip G. Crosse, 33, Lexington: possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Christopher M. Hight, 29, Berea: failure to appear
• Greshon Lemarr Higgins, 23, Lexington: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Willie Hunter, Jr., 53, Berea: escape, 2nd degree; violation of condition of release
• Robert Tipton, 50, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Felicia F. Campbell, 39, Richmond: failure to appear; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; promoting contraband – 2nd degree
• Brian W. Withers, 50, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; failure to appear (2 counts); promoting contraband – 1st degree; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Daninte C. Hildabrand, 21, Richmond: distribution of obscene matter to minors under the age of 12 – 1st offense
Feb. 14
• Steven Tyler Baldwin, 24, Richmond: serving time
• Trevon Sandifer, 27, not specified: hold for court
• Rodney Dreaden, 28, not specified:
• Haylea Seltzer, 29, Columbia: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Kimberly J. Virtue, 30, Richmond: commitment order
• Lonnie Dar Grindstaff, 57, Irvine: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Donald Williams, 57, Bunnell, Florida: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Jason Emmanuel Scrivner, 44, Emmalena: serving parole warrant
• Derik L. Cole, 35, Richmond: cruelty to animals – 2nd degree; serving parole violation warrant
• Manalo Abarca-Lopez, 37, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); theft of identity of another without consent
Feb. 15
• Damien J. Sykes, 43, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Janet Wyatt, 40, Richmond: hold for court
• Beverly Azbill, 36, Richmond: hold for court
• Beverly Marry Combs, 47, Richmond: hold for court
• Aaron Rodney Gould, 39, Richmond: hold for court
• Loren Maggard, 36, Richmond: hold for court
• Christopher Wilson, 43, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shopliftingh
• Matthew Willoughby, 39, Winchester: probation violation (juvenile public offense)
• Kevin Burns, 38, Richmond: hold for court
• Jeffery D. Lowe, 46, Huntsville, Tennessee: failure to appear
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.