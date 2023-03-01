Madison County Detention Center: February 16 - 19, 2023

Feb. 16
• William Howard, 41, Berea: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; resisting arrest
• Danny Allen Richardson, 47, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Deeliah Lynn Weaver, 46, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Brandon Wehry, 38, Richmond: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Zachaary Short, 26, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Ernest Lloyd Wagers, 52, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Aaron Raeshaanne Shanks, 47, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Dylan Broaddus, 31, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Jason Daniel Hines, 54, Lexington: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Christopher Wayne Witt, 36, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Deshawn Lamar Young, 33, Louisville: hold for other law enforcement agency
• Damon C. Spurlock, 46, Lexington: failure to appear
Feb. 17
• Jeffery Reo Anglin, 39, Berea: receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more
• William Rowe, 43, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Jeffery Lee King, Jr., 36, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Michael S. Bishop, 25, Richmond: burglary, 3rd degree; possession of burglary tools; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; illegally possessing prescription blank – 1st offense; criminal mischief – 1st degree
• Jonathan F. Rogers, 46, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Ozum Bal, 38, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Mona M. Hill, 53, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st
Feb. 18
• Vontrell Shaw, 48, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• James W. Kessinger, 50, not specified: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Kelley L. Anderson, 52, Richmond: leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid and/or assistance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle
• Sarah Bennett, 40, Hazard: failure to appear
Feb. 19
• Charles Harrison Robar, 33, McKee: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
