Madison County Detention Center: February 16 - 19, 2023

Feb. 16

• William Howard, 41, Berea:  terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; resisting arrest

• Danny Allen Richardson, 47, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Deeliah Lynn Weaver, 46, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Brandon Wehry, 38, Richmond:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Zachaary Short, 26, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Ernest Lloyd Wagers, 52, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Aaron Raeshaanne Shanks, 47, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Dylan Broaddus, 31, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Jason Daniel Hines, 54, Lexington:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Christopher Wayne Witt, 36, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Deshawn Lamar Young, 33, Louisville:  hold for other law enforcement agency

• Damon C. Spurlock, 46, Lexington:  failure to appear

 

Feb. 17

• Jeffery Reo Anglin, 39, Berea:  receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more

• William Rowe, 43, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Jeffery Lee King, Jr., 36, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Michael S. Bishop, 25, Richmond:  burglary, 3rd degree; possession of burglary tools; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; illegally possessing prescription blank – 1st offense; criminal mischief – 1st degree

• Jonathan F. Rogers, 46, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Ozum Bal, 38, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Mona M. Hill, 53, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st

 

Feb. 18

• Vontrell Shaw, 48, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• James W. Kessinger, 50, not specified:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Kelley L. Anderson, 52, Richmond:  leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid and/or assistance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle

• Sarah Bennett, 40, Hazard:  failure to appear

 

Feb. 19

• Charles Harrison Robar, 33, McKee:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

